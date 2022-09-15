ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped...
