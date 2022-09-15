Read full article on original website
Economists call for radical shakeup of Bank’s interest rate committee
Members of the Bank of England’s interest-rate setting body should be appointed by the devolved administrations and by English MPs in order to counter groupthink, a former member of Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee has said. David Blanchflower said the committee was dominated by people with little knowledge...
Tackling mental health stigma in Asia: there's an app for that
In Asia, addressing mental health concerns comes with unique cultural challenges, particularly in the workplace. Singapore-based startups Intellect and Ami are betting on technology to change that — and it could be big business.
Tencent Music Makes Quiet Start in Hong Kong Stock Trading
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the lunchtime trading break, the shares had climbed to HK$18.22, up from their opening at HK$18.00. They are traded under the number 1698. The company already has a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the debut in Hong Kong is by way of an introduction that raises no fresh capital and does not involve the issue of new shares. The establishment of a secondary listing allows the company to reduce the risk of a delisting...
Frieze art fair comes to Seoul
South Korea is famous for its popular media output, including K-pop, film and television. And it recently hosted the Frieze art fair — the first time the international event has been held in Asia.
