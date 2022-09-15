ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

P. M. Barnett
5d ago

There's a stoplight at that intersection. Did one of the drivers run a red light? I've noticed an awful lot of red light running going on around here.

ValleyCentral

HPD: Person found dead in vehicle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say

A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Early morning car crash kills driver

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning car accident that shut down the southbound exit of Ed Carey Drive leaves one man dead. According to Harlingen Police, the accident was reported around 2:20 a.m. Police said the driver veered off the frontage road onto the 4400 block of Oklahoma St. hitting multiple properties before coming […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg FD: Road closed due to car fire

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has temporarily closed a roadway due to a car fire. According to the Facebook post by Edinburg Fire Department, the car fire occurred by Monte Cristo and Mon Mack and both roads will be temporarily closed. No injuries were reported, according to the post. As stated in […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Brownsville firefighter arrested for DWI

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville firefighter refusing to give a blood sample was arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department, a suspect identified as 37-year-old Guadalupe Salinas was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 17 at Courtyard Marriott, located at 3955 North Exp. Officers responded to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home

Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia Street. Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home. A weapon was found, according to...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD reroutes traffic, expect delays

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police is advising motorists of a shutdown of the Ed Carey Drive exit southbound expressway. Police said the frontage road and New Hampshire are also closed. Authorities are asking drivers to re-route their morning drive in order to avoid delays. ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Harlingen man arrested for July murder

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jaime Medina. According to the press release from Harlingen PD, approximately at 2 a.m. on July 5, police responded to a shooting near Westbound Exp. 83 Frontage Rd., near Bass Blvd where Medina had been shot and killed. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
HARLINGEN, TX

