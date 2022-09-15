Read full article on original website
P. M. Barnett
5d ago
There's a stoplight at that intersection. Did one of the drivers run a red light? I've noticed an awful lot of red light running going on around here.
KRGV
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in McAllen identified, driver hospitalized
The McAllen Police Department has identified the person who died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Luis Armando Valero was the passenger of the vehicle, according to the department. At around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the McAllen Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near 107 and Ware Road. The driver...
Edinburg PD: Man found dead after ‘construction work related accident’
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating the scene of a man who was found unresponsive inside of a building earlier today. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of South 25th Street. At the scene, police discovered an unresponsive 57-year-old man. According to police, there is no sign of foul […]
KRGV
Man dies in apparent construction work-related accident, Edinburg police say
A man was found dead inside an Edinburg building on Monday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department. At around 9:30 a.m., Edinburg police units were dispatched to the 1000 block of south 25th St. in reference to an unresponsive male, according to the department. Upon arrival,...
HPD: Person found dead in vehicle
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
KRGV
Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
HPD: Early morning car crash kills driver
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning car accident that shut down the southbound exit of Ed Carey Drive leaves one man dead. According to Harlingen Police, the accident was reported around 2:20 a.m. Police said the driver veered off the frontage road onto the 4400 block of Oklahoma St. hitting multiple properties before coming […]
Edinburg FD: Road closed due to car fire
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has temporarily closed a roadway due to a car fire. According to the Facebook post by Edinburg Fire Department, the car fire occurred by Monte Cristo and Mon Mack and both roads will be temporarily closed. No injuries were reported, according to the post. As stated in […]
BPD: Brownsville firefighter arrested for DWI
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville firefighter refusing to give a blood sample was arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department, a suspect identified as 37-year-old Guadalupe Salinas was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 17 at Courtyard Marriott, located at 3955 North Exp. Officers responded to a […]
kurv.com
Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
KRGV
Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home
Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia Street. Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home. A weapon was found, according to...
KRGV
Police: Harlingen man, 18, charged with murder in connection with deadly July shooting
An 18-year-old Harlingen man has been charged with murder in connection with the July shooting death of another 18-year-old, police announced Monday. Vince Levi Van Cise, 18, of Harlingen has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated assault, both second-degree felonies. Van Cise's bond was...
Harlingen PD reroutes traffic, expect delays
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police is advising motorists of a shutdown of the Ed Carey Drive exit southbound expressway. Police said the frontage road and New Hampshire are also closed. Authorities are asking drivers to re-route their morning drive in order to avoid delays. ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come.
KRGV
Police: One person dead, one hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in McAllen
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and one person hospitalized Sunday morning. According to police, the crash happened near 107 and Ware Road at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital,...
KRGV
Records: Boy left inside vehicle for nearly nine hours before being found unresponsive at La Joya ISD elementary school
Records reveal a 5-year-old boy was left alone inside a vehicle for nearly nine hours before he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a La Joya Independent School District elementary school in August. The boy’s aunt, Diana Trevino Montelongo, is a teacher at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School...
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HPD: Harlingen man arrested for July murder
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jaime Medina. According to the press release from Harlingen PD, approximately at 2 a.m. on July 5, police responded to a shooting near Westbound Exp. 83 Frontage Rd., near Bass Blvd where Medina had been shot and killed. […]
KRGV
1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says
The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
KRGV
Police: Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle in Harlingen
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle in Harlingen Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say the deceased person was found inside a vehicle on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. A cause of death is not known...
BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
KRGV
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
