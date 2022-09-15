ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

People With ADHD Are Struggling To Get Adderall Amid A Shortage And TikTok Stigma Is Not Helping

By Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30P3Cf_0hwm56cH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkT4l_0hwm56cH00
Olive Burd / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images;

The irony of Adderall, a medication used to treat people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), experiencing a shortage that has led to multiple administrative steps being required to obtain the drug is not lost on those who need it.

“It’s so frustrating that getting my meds requires me to be organized, focused, and motivated — all the things I’m on these meds to help with,” Irene Kelly, who has been using Adderall for 14 years, told BuzzFeed News.

Adderall, the brand name for a drug made up of amphetamine salts, is tightly controlled by the government. Even getting a prescription can be difficult, especially as some doctors raise concerns about the legitimacy of telehealth services prescribing the medication and warn that videos of people talking about their ADHD diagnoses are becoming a TikTok trend. Now it’s becoming even harder to get.

Twenty people across the country this week told BuzzFeed News their pharmacies, from chains like CVS to small local ones, don’t have the drug in stock. In August, a survey from the National Community Pharmacists Association found that more than 6 in 10 small pharmacies are having difficulty obtaining Adderall.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there was a nationwide Adderall shortage in September 2019 that lasted until May 2022 due to “demand increase in the drug,” but there isn’t one now — even though consumers say they’re still struggling to get their medication.

“I was supposed to get my new prescription almost two weeks ago, but Walgreens sent me an email telling me it was out of stock,” said Claire, a 23-year-old publicist in South Dakota who asked for her last name not to be published for privacy reasons. “Of course, it's hard to remember to check for updates since I'm not on Adderall right now."

“Getting my prescription filled has been nothing short of a living hell,” Will Kronberg, a 31-year-old software development engineer in Illinois, told BuzzFeed News. Hailey, a 23-year-old in Washington who asked not to use her last name for privacy reasons, told BuzzFeed News that getting her ADHD medication has been a “constant uphill battle with no end in sight.”

Even before Hailey noticed a shortage, she had to get a new prescription from her doctor every month and facilitate communication between the doctor and her pharmacy. She can’t request medication early or stockpile it in case of a shortage because it’s a controlled substance, so if her pharmacy runs out, she could lose access to her ADHD treatment indefinitely.

"It's a terrible process," she said. "I would switch to another pharmacy, but I've heard it's like this everywhere. It feels so frustratingly hopeless."

Nationwide adderall shortage means I skipped my doses this weekend and fucking fought for my life to do the dishes

@LawOomf 09:11 PM - 04 Sep 2022

The reason behind the shortage is multipronged. A spokesperson for Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest Adderall manufacturer in the US, told Bloomberg News that packaging issues at one manufacturing facility could disrupt production until the fall. The company did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Adderall prescriptions increased from 3 million per month in September 2019 (at the start of the reported shortage) to 3.5 million in December 2020, according to a report from Healthcare data company IQVIA, cited by multiple media articles . Plus, the Drug Enforcement Administration decreased how much Adderall can be sold in the US per year from 50,000 kilograms (in 2016) to 41,2000 kilograms (in 2022) because it said the medicine was being abused for cognitive enhancement and recreation, according to a 2022 Los Angeles magazine report.

These changes have created a nightmare situation for those who need it.

In a statement to Bloomberg, a Teva Pharmaceuticals spokesperson attributed increased demand for Adderall to a rise in mental telehealth providers. Companies such as Cerebral, which became popular during the pandemic as an alternative to in-office therapy visits, marketed themselves as providing easier access to ADHD medication — but faced widespread criticism for overprescription , underqualified staff who offer diagnoses too quickly , and misleading social media ads about diagnosis that led some pharmacies to reject prescriptions from the mental health provider. Cerebral announced it would stop prescribing Adderall in May 2022.

However, for many people, getting an ADHD diagnosis from an in-person doctor often came with long waiting periods and emotionally intense appointments . Telehealth presented a way around those difficulties, but some medical experts have condemned virtual practices for diagnosing ADHD and providing medication too quickly. Patients, though, are grateful for finally being able to access care.

“There are a lot of providers, startups, and conversations online that focus more on the profitability, misuse, and danger of Adderall use than the life-changing consequences of losing access to something so important,” Dylan Austin, a writer who was diagnosed with ADHD at the beginning of the pandemic, told BuzzFeed News.

In addition to telehealth access and an increase in distractions from at-home work and education, the boom of pandemic ADHD diagnoses is also credited to a spike in TikTok posts about the condition. With more information about the condition readily available , more people were able to recognize it in themselves, foster community, and talk openly about their struggles. But misinformation about ADHD symptoms spread just as rapidly on TikTok, and according to Mashable , played a role in trivializing the condition by making it seem like a social media trend .

It doesn’t help that the drugs used to manage ADHD symptoms are so stigmatized, either. Adderall and other stimulants have a high potential for abuse and addiction , which can make doctors more reluctant to prescribe them. Even when people have a prescription, increased demand across the country has clashed with DEA-imposed limits on Adderall production, making it hard to get.

Me, fighting for my life trying to survive a work day without Adderall due to a nationwide shortage: i should start quiet quitting

@TieDyeBlotter 07:01 PM - 06 Sep 2022

To the people who use Adderall to manage their ADHD symptoms, a shortage is more than a minor inconvenience — it’s a threat to their productivity. To obtain the drug that helps them complete administrative tasks, they have to complete a series of administrative tasks.

Kyle, a 27-year-old who didn’t want to share his last name to keep his medical information private, told BuzzFeed News that his work performance declines without Adderall, and that greatly impacts his mental health.

“I’m constantly nervous that I won’t be able to get my medicine, and I’ll get fired and not be able to find another job and turn back into a gross depressed garbage monster who hates himself for not being able to do his laundry,” he said. “I’ll just be stressed and upset all the time.”

Adderall users sent BuzzFeed News several tips for filling prescriptions amid the shortage: switching to other ADHD medications, using prescription medicine delivery services, going to local shops in areas with older populations, getting physical prescriptions that can be taken door-to-door in search of stock, and setting reminders to check in every day.

Crista Anne, a writer and activist, told BuzzFeed News that Adderall “completely changed” her life after she was diagnosed with ADHD through a telehealth app during the pandemic. It took her an extra three weeks to get her last refill, and she’s nervous she might not get the next one at all.

“I’m a single mom. I have to be on top of life all the time. … This [shortage] is really freaking me out,” she said. “I got my meds filled last week … but not knowing when my brain will work is terrifying.” ●

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sti#Adhd#Teva Pharmaceuticals
iheart.com

Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected

A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy