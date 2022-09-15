Read full article on original website
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Medical News Today
How 'random noise' could enhance human cognition and learning potential
Most people seek out a quiet place to work or study, but recent research shows that “random noise” may actually improve our performance or learning potential. By using electrodes to stimulate specific parts of the brain, previous research has shown that new connections and pathways can be made.
TechCrunch
Perceptron: AI that lights up the moon, improvises grammar and teaches robots to walk like humans
Over the past few weeks, scientists developed an algorithm to uncover fascinating details about the moon’s dimly lit — and in some cases pitch-black — asteroid craters. Elsewhere, MIT researchers trained an AI model on textbooks to see whether it could independently figure out the rules of a specific language. And teams at DeepMind and Microsoft investigated whether motion capture data could be used to teach robots how to perform specific tasks, like walking.
Nature.com
Complex synthetic cells bring scientists closer to artificial cellular life
Researchers craft artificial cells from polymers and bacterial components, and the latest from the Nature Briefing. You have full access to this article via your institution. For years researchers have been interested in creating artificial cells, as they could be useful for manufacturing compounds and understanding how life works. Now a new method shows how this can be accomplished using polymer droplets that integrate components of burst bacteria. The synthesised cells are able to perform translation and transcription and have several features that resemble real cells, like a proto-nucleus and a cytoskeleton.
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration
Ashley Maynard, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich. The axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum) is an aquatic salamander renowned for its ability to regenerate its spinal cord, heart and limbs. These amphibians also readily make new neurons throughout their lives. In 1964, researchers observed that adult axolotls could regenerate parts of their brains, even if a large section was completely removed. But one study found that axolotl brain regeneration has a limited ability to rebuild original tissue structure.
geekwire.com
Institute for Protein Design researchers show how AI can generate new protein shapes
The Institute for Protein Design helped usher in an era for scientists to predict the structure of a protein using artificial intelligence tools, an accomplishment that helped it win the “Breakthrough of the Year” award from Science magazine last year for its RoseTTAFold software. The University of Washington...
Phys.org
The Bioteque: A computational tool to harmonize biological knowledge
The rapid development of the different disciplines in the fields of biological and biomedical research (such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics) in recent decades has led to exponential growth in the amount of biological data available. For example, at the European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), they have gone from managing a volume of 40 petabytes to working with 250 petabytes in just 6 years.
WebMD
Computer Models Could Be Next Step in Decoding the Brain
Sept. 16, 2022 – All day long, your brain cells are sending and receiving messages through electrical and chemical signals. These messages help you do things like move your muscles and use your senses – as you taste your food, feel the heat coming off a stove, or read the words on this page.
science.org
Deep learning reveals predictive sequence concepts within immune repertoires to immunotherapy
T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing has been used to characterize the immune response to cancer. However, most analyses have been restricted to quantitative measures such as clonality that do not leverage the complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3) sequence. We use DeepTCR, a framework of deep learning algorithms, to reveal sequence concepts that are predictive of response to immunotherapy. We demonstrate that DeepTCR can predict response and use the model to infer the antigenic specificities of the predictive signature and their unique dynamics during therapy. The predictive signature of nonresponse is associated with high frequencies of TCRs predicted to recognize tumor-specific antigens, and these tumor-specific TCRs undergo a higher degree of dynamic changes on therapy in nonresponders versus responders. These results are consistent with a biological model where the hallmark of nonresponders is an accumulation of tumor-specific T cells that undergo turnover on therapy, possibly because of the dysfunctional state of these T cells in nonresponders.
Phys.org
Research using bacteria brings scientists a step closer to creating artificial cells with lifelike functionality
Scientists have harnessed the potential of bacteria to help build advanced synthetic cells which mimic real life functionality. The research, led by the University of Bristol and published today in Nature, makes important progress in deploying synthetic cells, known as protocells, to more accurately represent the complex compositions, structure, and function of living cells.
Phys.org
Decoding canine cognition: Machine learning gives glimpse of how a dog's brain represents what it sees
Scientists have decoded visual images from a dog's brain, offering a first look at how the canine mind reconstructs what it sees. The Journal of Visualized Experiments published the research done at Emory University. The results suggest that dogs are more attuned to actions in their environment rather than to...
ScienceBlog.com
MIT cognitive scientists win Ig Nobel for shedding light on legalese
Two MIT scientists from the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences (BCS) are among this year’s winners of the Ig Nobel Prize, the satiric award celebrating “achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think.”. BCS professor Edward “Ted” Gibson and graduate student Eric Martinez, along...
Phys.org
A new holographic microscope allows scientists to see through the skull and image the mouse brain
Researchers led by Associate Director Choi Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor Kim Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Choi Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. It is said that the new microscope can "see through" the intact skull, and is capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.
News-Medical.net
Teens' exploratory behavior linked to enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks
Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
technologynetworks.com
Algorithm Achieves Breakthrough in Novel Protein Design
Over the past two years, machine learning has revolutionized protein structure prediction. Now, three papers in Science describe a similar revolution in protein design. In the new papers, biologists at the University of Washington School of Medicine show that machine learning can be used to create protein molecules much more accurately and quickly than previously possible. The scientists hope this advance will lead to many new vaccines, treatments, tools for carbon capture, and sustainable biomaterials.
scitechdaily.com
MIT Contributes to Success of Historic Fusion Ignition Experiment
MIT students are part of the large team that achieved fusion ignition for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers around the world have been engaged in attempts to achieve fusion ignition in a laboratory for more than half a century. It is a grand challenge of the 21st century. An approach called inertial confinement fusion (ICF), which uses lasers to implode a pellet of fuel in a quest for ignition, has been the focus of the High-Energy-Density Physics (HEDP) group at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. This group, including nine former and current MIT students, was crucial to a historic ICF ignition experiment performed in 2021. The results were published this year on the anniversary of that success.
MedicalXpress
Locating a switch to tell the brain when to learn and when to remember
The memory system alternates between periods of learning and remembering. These two functions are controlled by different neural circuits. Using an animal model, scientists from the Institut Pasteur recently identified a neural signal in the hippocampus, a brain region essential for forming and recalling memories, that enables the brain to alternate between remembering and learning modes. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
technologynetworks.com
Math Model Shows How the Brain Responds to Multiple Sclerosis
"There are a wide range of applications for big data and artificial intelligence in CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging," said Jordi Casas Roma, a researcher in the ADaS Lab research group at the eHealth Center, and a member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and director of the Master's Degree in Data Science at the UOC. In their latest study, the researchers involved have demonstrated that "integrating and processing all the data together, using multilayer networks, provides a more comprehensive analysis of the data than if they are analysed individually and independently".
