The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How 'random noise' could enhance human cognition and learning potential

Most people seek out a quiet place to work or study, but recent research shows that “random noise” may actually improve our performance or learning potential. By using electrodes to stimulate specific parts of the brain, previous research has shown that new connections and pathways can be made.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Perceptron: AI that lights up the moon, improvises grammar and teaches robots to walk like humans

Over the past few weeks, scientists developed an algorithm to uncover fascinating details about the moon’s dimly lit — and in some cases pitch-black — asteroid craters. Elsewhere, MIT researchers trained an AI model on textbooks to see whether it could independently figure out the rules of a specific language. And teams at DeepMind and Microsoft investigated whether motion capture data could be used to teach robots how to perform specific tasks, like walking.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Complex synthetic cells bring scientists closer to artificial cellular life

Researchers craft artificial cells from polymers and bacterial components, and the latest from the Nature Briefing. You have full access to this article via your institution. For years researchers have been interested in creating artificial cells, as they could be useful for manufacturing compounds and understanding how life works. Now a new method shows how this can be accomplished using polymer droplets that integrate components of burst bacteria. The synthesised cells are able to perform translation and transcription and have several features that resemble real cells, like a proto-nucleus and a cytoskeleton.
SCIENCE
therockwalltimes

Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration

Ashley Maynard, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich. The axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum) is an aquatic salamander renowned for its ability to regenerate its spinal cord, heart and limbs. These amphibians also readily make new neurons throughout their lives. In 1964, researchers observed that adult axolotls could regenerate parts of their brains, even if a large section was completely removed. But one study found that axolotl brain regeneration has a limited ability to rebuild original tissue structure.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The Bioteque: A computational tool to harmonize biological knowledge

The rapid development of the different disciplines in the fields of biological and biomedical research (such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics) in recent decades has led to exponential growth in the amount of biological data available. For example, at the European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), they have gone from managing a volume of 40 petabytes to working with 250 petabytes in just 6 years.
ENGINEERING
WebMD

Computer Models Could Be Next Step in Decoding the Brain

Sept. 16, 2022 – All day long, your brain cells are sending and receiving messages through electrical and chemical signals. These messages help you do things like move your muscles and use your senses – as you taste your food, feel the heat coming off a stove, or read the words on this page.
COMPUTERS
science.org

Deep learning reveals predictive sequence concepts within immune repertoires to immunotherapy

T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing has been used to characterize the immune response to cancer. However, most analyses have been restricted to quantitative measures such as clonality that do not leverage the complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3) sequence. We use DeepTCR, a framework of deep learning algorithms, to reveal sequence concepts that are predictive of response to immunotherapy. We demonstrate that DeepTCR can predict response and use the model to infer the antigenic specificities of the predictive signature and their unique dynamics during therapy. The predictive signature of nonresponse is associated with high frequencies of TCRs predicted to recognize tumor-specific antigens, and these tumor-specific TCRs undergo a higher degree of dynamic changes on therapy in nonresponders versus responders. These results are consistent with a biological model where the hallmark of nonresponders is an accumulation of tumor-specific T cells that undergo turnover on therapy, possibly because of the dysfunctional state of these T cells in nonresponders.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research using bacteria brings scientists a step closer to creating artificial cells with lifelike functionality

Scientists have harnessed the potential of bacteria to help build advanced synthetic cells which mimic real life functionality. The research, led by the University of Bristol and published today in Nature, makes important progress in deploying synthetic cells, known as protocells, to more accurately represent the complex compositions, structure, and function of living cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ScienceBlog.com

MIT cognitive scientists win Ig Nobel for shedding light on legalese

Two MIT scientists from the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences (BCS) are among this year’s winners of the Ig Nobel Prize, the satiric award celebrating “achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think.”. BCS professor Edward “Ted” Gibson and graduate student Eric Martinez, along...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A new holographic microscope allows scientists to see through the skull and image the mouse brain

Researchers led by Associate Director Choi Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor Kim Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Choi Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. It is said that the new microscope can "see through" the intact skull, and is capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.
SCIENCE
News-Medical.net

Teens' exploratory behavior linked to enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks

Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
KIDS
technologynetworks.com

Algorithm Achieves Breakthrough in Novel Protein Design

Over the past two years, machine learning has revolutionized protein structure prediction. Now, three papers in Science describe a similar revolution in protein design. In the new papers, biologists at the University of Washington School of Medicine show that machine learning can be used to create protein molecules much more accurately and quickly than previously possible. The scientists hope this advance will lead to many new vaccines, treatments, tools for carbon capture, and sustainable biomaterials.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

MIT Contributes to Success of Historic Fusion Ignition Experiment

MIT students are part of the large team that achieved fusion ignition for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers around the world have been engaged in attempts to achieve fusion ignition in a laboratory for more than half a century. It is a grand challenge of the 21st century. An approach called inertial confinement fusion (ICF), which uses lasers to implode a pellet of fuel in a quest for ignition, has been the focus of the High-Energy-Density Physics (HEDP) group at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. This group, including nine former and current MIT students, was crucial to a historic ICF ignition experiment performed in 2021. The results were published this year on the anniversary of that success.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Locating a switch to tell the brain when to learn and when to remember

The memory system alternates between periods of learning and remembering. These two functions are controlled by different neural circuits. Using an animal model, scientists from the Institut Pasteur recently identified a neural signal in the hippocampus, a brain region essential for forming and recalling memories, that enables the brain to alternate between remembering and learning modes. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Math Model Shows How the Brain Responds to Multiple Sclerosis

"There are a wide range of applications for big data and artificial intelligence in CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging," said Jordi Casas Roma, a researcher in the ADaS Lab research group at the eHealth Center, and a member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and director of the Master's Degree in Data Science at the UOC. In their latest study, the researchers involved have demonstrated that "integrating and processing all the data together, using multilayer networks, provides a more comprehensive analysis of the data than if they are analysed individually and independently".
SCIENCE

