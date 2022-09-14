Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
Eating frozen meals and cold cuts raises your risk of cancer and early death, new studies show
Two recent studies added to evidence about how ultra-processed foods may affect health. One found an increased risk of colorectal cancer for men in the top fifth of ultra-processed diets in the US. The other study found the preservative-laden foods were linked to early death, especially from heart disease.
Ultra-processed food linked with heightened risk of colorectal cancer in men
The increased popularity and proliferation of ultra-processed foods in the United States has raised concerns among health professionals, as these foods are linked with a host of poor health outcomes. Now, new research shows that for U.S. men, eating more of these foods is associated with a nearly 30 percent...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
How to Lower Your Cholesterol Naturally
Changes focusing on what and how you eat, as well as your exercise habits, matter most
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Researchers have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study, revealing that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The study – which was published in The BMJ – examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The participants had an average age of 42, and four out of five were female.Researchers tracked sweetener intake using their diet records...
Medical News Today
What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?
A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
iheart.com
Ultra-Processed Foods May Cause Cancer, Early Death - Here's Why
Eating more ultra-processed foods has been linked to heart disease and early death in both men and women, as well as a significant increase in men's risk of colorectal cancer, according to new data from two studies recently published in the British medical journal the BMJ via CNN. Ultra-processed foods...
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
Walnuts may 'act as a bridge' for healthier aging, study suggests
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Walnuts do more than add crunch to banana bread or brownies, according to new research that suggests eating walnuts regularly starting early in life may lead to better health as people age. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts in young to middle adulthood were likely...
artofhealthyliving.com
Is Keto Good for Diabetes?
Diabetes Mellitus is the impairment of your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes, which results in excessive glucose circulating in the bloodstream. It eventually results in various disorders such as the disorder of the nervous system, circulatory, and...
MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
healthcareguys.com
Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat
Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
How To Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2020, and Alzheimer's Disease International estimates that a person develops dementia every 3 seconds. As more people in the world live longer, the population of seniors is growing larger. This makes the early diagnosis and interventions for dementia more important since dementia mainly affects older people.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
