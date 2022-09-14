ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
MedicalXpress

Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
The Independent

Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study

Researchers have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study, revealing that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The study – which was published in The BMJ – examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The participants had an average age of 42, and four out of five were female.Researchers tracked sweetener intake using their diet records...
Medical News Today

What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?

A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
shefinds

The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
iheart.com

Ultra-Processed Foods May Cause Cancer, Early Death - Here's Why

Eating more ultra-processed foods has been linked to heart disease and early death in both men and women, as well as a significant increase in men's risk of colorectal cancer, according to new data from two studies recently published in the British medical journal the BMJ via CNN. Ultra-processed foods...
artofhealthyliving.com

Is Keto Good for Diabetes?

Diabetes Mellitus is the impairment of your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes, which results in excessive glucose circulating in the bloodstream. It eventually results in various disorders such as the disorder of the nervous system, circulatory, and...
MedicalXpress

High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults

Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
scitechdaily.com

New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
Medical News Today

Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk

— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
healthcareguys.com

Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat

Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
Health Digest

How To Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age

More than 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2020, and Alzheimer's Disease International estimates that a person develops dementia every 3 seconds. As more people in the world live longer, the population of seniors is growing larger. This makes the early diagnosis and interventions for dementia more important since dementia mainly affects older people.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose

Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
