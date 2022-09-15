ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Meet Maurice Chenier, Who Bills Himself as the Most ‘Pro-Police’ DA Candidate: ‘I Wouldn’t Describe Myself as Progressive’

Maurice Chenier thinks that criminal justice reforms have made San Francisco unsafe, which inspired his latest bid to become the city’s next top prosecutor. Born and raised in San Francisco, Chenier moved to Los Angeles after law school and only returned to the city more than a decade later to take care of his ailing father.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Another Housing Denial: Concerns Over Apartment Size Kill 57 Units on Parking Lot

San Francisco is back at it with housing denials, this time killing 57 units planned for a 15-spot parking lot in the city’s South of Market district. A conditional use authorization for the 1010 Mission St. project was denied at the Planning Commission last week in response to concerns from local community groups, who argued that the units were too small and that too few of them, at 13, would be considered “affordable” with even fewer set aside for the lowest-income people in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Public School Teachers May Get a 6% Raise

San Francisco Unified School District and its teachers union landed on an agreement that would bring educators a raise for the first time since 2018—and potentially more to come. Under a tentative agreement announced over the weekend, teachers and paraeducators will get a 6% pay bump for the current...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#The Census Bureau#Income Inequality#The Latest Census Data#Acs
sfstandard.com

How SF Is About to Take Police Surveillance to the ‘Next Level’

Stunt drivers burning rubber in the dead of night as throngs of onlookers stand dangerously close. An 84-year-old Thai grandfather forcefully pushed to his death while enjoying a morning walk. A group of teens beating a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her apartment building. San Francisco police are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Rainy Day Guide: What to Do When The Storm Hits This Weekend

Brace yourselves. San Francisco is set to be soaked on Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms from late Saturday night. The first downpour of storm season will likely ruin any picnic plans with between a quarter and half of an inch possible for Sunday morning, with scattered showers throughout the rest of the day and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Rare September Storm Brings SF Blustery Weather But Only Light Rain

The much-discussed early-season rainstorm arrived in San Francisco Sunday morning, bringing blustery weather and light showers but a bit less rainfall than initial forecasts had predicted. Flooding and other rain-related hazards beyond slick roads are unlikely to impact San Francisco, Lisa Argen ABC7 Meteorologist, said in an interview. As of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Supervisors Preview: Firefighting, Surveillance, and Leaf Blowers

Supervisors continue to ramp up their fall agenda as they weigh in on matters ranging from expanding a major firefighting asset to affordable housing and gas-powered leaf blowers at this week’s meeting. Wonks wanting the full kit and caboodle can check out the full agenda. Autumn Leaves: No More...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Man Stabbed to Death in Own Home. Suspects Take Laptop

A San Francisco man was stabbed to death in his own home Sunday night, San Francisco police said. Two suspects in dark clothing knocked on the door of the victim’s home on in the 900 block of Geary Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

