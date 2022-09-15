Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA at Corn Festival
The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter worked their annual petting zoo at the Clinton County Corn Festival Sept. 9-11. The event was held at the fairgrounds, where members brought in animals, games, and crafts for kids. Members helped the kids understand the different types of animals as well as letting them play fun agriculture-related games. People also got to visit the chapter’s arts and crafts table where members helped them make different projects. Shown from left are Carson Henry, Ethan Shepard and Gabe Lightlie. The chapter thanks the Clinton County Alumni and the Ohio Farm Bureau for joining the chapter in the activity.
Pink Ribbon Girls hold Ignite the Fight fundraiser
Our own Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik spoke at the event and shared the story of her own breast cancer journey.
Eaton Register Herald
Pig out this wekend!
EATON —The 51st Preble County Pork Festival returns to Eaton Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, bringing back the beloved food, fun and crafts thousands of visitors from around the state and country travel here for each year. Hundreds of crafts vendors, educational exhibits, and pork in all its forms...
How Cincinnati played a key role in turning tide during World War II
Tri-state men and women played key role in turning the tide during World War II and helping win the war.
wyso.org
Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio
Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Wilmington High School homecoming parade and community pep rally at 6:30 p.m. • Banned Book Discussion Series hosed by Wilmington College and Wilmington Public Library Thursday, Sept. 22 at WC’s Watson Library....
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton Class of ‘23 tours, learns local historical sites
Members of the Leadership Clinton Class of 2023 recently had a delightful and informative day touring Clinton County historical sites. The day began at the Clinton County History Center. After the class introduced themselves along with their places of employment, they began to collaborate on Group Leadership Project ideas. The...
Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
wnewsj.com
Veterans Post 49 American Legion Riders support Dayton National honor guard
Members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 American Legion Riders recently held their annual “Ride To Remember, held each year to raise money for a specific veterans-related cause. Monies raised from past rides have purchased bricks at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial, been donated to The Ohio Veterans Home in...
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
Hilliard parents express mixed feelings over approved religious policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been less than a week since the Hilliard City Schools Board of Education voted to approve a religious release time off policy, and parents are signing a petition to remove it. The district, like many others in the Columbus area, has approved the Release...
wnewsj.com
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
wnewsj.com
CCYC awarded $7K from Taco Bell
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Youth Council received a $7,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation Tuesday to support youth programming in Clinton County. The funds will go toward youth services provided at CCYC, Clinton County’s only free after-school youth center for students in grades 6-12. Their mission is to “help youth make healthy choices” by providing daily shelter, mentoring, snacks/meals, employment training, and educational/recreational opportunities.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
