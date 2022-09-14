ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
goredfoxes.com

Marist Drops Non-Conference Game to Columbia

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist Red Foxes football team dropped its second straight game to start the season by a score of 38-3 to Columbia at Tenney Stadium on Saturday. Columbia capitalized on Marist's two turnovers, turning those into two of their five scoring drives, including an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
goredfoxes.com

Marist Football Set to Host Columbia

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist football team returns to action on Saturday night. Coming off their bye week, the Red Foxes (0-1) host Columbia (0-0) at Tenney Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff. How to Follow. Geoff Brault (play-by-play), Steve Eggink (analyst), and Alyssa Grupp (sideline) will have...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
goredfoxes.com

Women's Soccer Draws Mount St. Mary's in Conference Play

EMMITSBURG, MD – The Marist women's soccer team draws with Mount St. Mary's in their first conference matchup of the season, 2-2. Summary. In the third minute of the first half, Nicole Colantuono scored in the lower right corner. In the eighth minute, the Mount Defender put in the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
goredfoxes.com

Marist Sweeps Manhattan in MAAC Opener

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist volleyball team defeated Manhattan 3-0 on Saturday at McCann Arena, as the Red Foxes opened home and conference play.. Marist started on a tear taking the first set 25-8, behind a hot start of six straight points. The second set was very similar...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
State
Washington State
Poughkeepsie, NY
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
goredfoxes.com

Red Fox Club Barbecue Held at Cornell Boathouse

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Red Fox Club Barbecue was held Friday evening at Marist's Historic Cornell Boathouse. The event gave fans the opportunity to meet and socialize with this year's women's and men's basketball teams. An annual tradition, the event resumed for the first time since 2019 with Covid...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
historylink.org

Dell Sharp Bridge (Walla Walla County)

One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento State#Men S Soccer Travels#Marist#The Red Foxes#Bulldogs#Florida Atlantic#Kickoff
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
yaktrinews.com

William Hyslop, Former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, dies at 71

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop, a Spokane native and the only person to hold his position for two separate terms in the Eastern Washington district, has passed away at 71. As detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, William Hyslop spent more than 40...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Prepare for your mouth to water at new restaurant 'Birrieria Tijuana'

Gonzaga University students and Spokane foodies rejoice, your new favorite obsession is in town. Located at 2018 N. Hamilton St., just up the street from the GU campus, Birrieria Tijuana opened for business in June and is the brainchild of owner Freddy Zavala, who has opened four other locations of the same name across Washington over the past few years.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jumper reported from Bear Mountain Bridge

FORT MONTGOMERY – A person was reported to have jumped off the Bear Mountain Bridge late Saturday night. According to EMS radio reports, a person jumped at around 11 p.m. Several marine units responded to search for a person. No other details were available as of early Sunday.
FORT MONTGOMERY, NY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy