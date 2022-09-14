Read full article on original website
Marist Drops Non-Conference Game to Columbia
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist Red Foxes football team dropped its second straight game to start the season by a score of 38-3 to Columbia at Tenney Stadium on Saturday. Columbia capitalized on Marist's two turnovers, turning those into two of their five scoring drives, including an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Marist Football Set to Host Columbia
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist football team returns to action on Saturday night. Coming off their bye week, the Red Foxes (0-1) host Columbia (0-0) at Tenney Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff. How to Follow. Geoff Brault (play-by-play), Steve Eggink (analyst), and Alyssa Grupp (sideline) will have...
Women's Soccer Draws Mount St. Mary's in Conference Play
EMMITSBURG, MD – The Marist women's soccer team draws with Mount St. Mary's in their first conference matchup of the season, 2-2. Summary. In the third minute of the first half, Nicole Colantuono scored in the lower right corner. In the eighth minute, the Mount Defender put in the...
Marist Sweeps Manhattan in MAAC Opener
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist volleyball team defeated Manhattan 3-0 on Saturday at McCann Arena, as the Red Foxes opened home and conference play.. Marist started on a tear taking the first set 25-8, behind a hot start of six straight points. The second set was very similar...
Red Fox Club Barbecue Held at Cornell Boathouse
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Red Fox Club Barbecue was held Friday evening at Marist's Historic Cornell Boathouse. The event gave fans the opportunity to meet and socialize with this year's women's and men's basketball teams. An annual tradition, the event resumed for the first time since 2019 with Covid...
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
historylink.org
Dell Sharp Bridge (Walla Walla County)
One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
yaktrinews.com
William Hyslop, Former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, dies at 71
SPOKANE, Wash. — Former U.S. Attorney William Hyslop, a Spokane native and the only person to hold his position for two separate terms in the Eastern Washington district, has passed away at 71. As detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, William Hyslop spent more than 40...
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Prepare for your mouth to water at new restaurant 'Birrieria Tijuana'
Gonzaga University students and Spokane foodies rejoice, your new favorite obsession is in town. Located at 2018 N. Hamilton St., just up the street from the GU campus, Birrieria Tijuana opened for business in June and is the brainchild of owner Freddy Zavala, who has opened four other locations of the same name across Washington over the past few years.
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others
SPOKANE, Wash.– We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project’s goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane...
Windiest, Most Scenic NY Road is Perfect Place For Picturesque Fall Foliage
Hawk's Nest may have one of the windiest, most scenic drives in New York state. Hawk's Nest, named after the birds that called the area home, is located outside Port Jervis, New York on a stretch of State Route 97. On one side of the scenic, winding road is the Delaware River. On the other, a stonewall and a mountain of trees.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jumper reported from Bear Mountain Bridge
FORT MONTGOMERY – A person was reported to have jumped off the Bear Mountain Bridge late Saturday night. According to EMS radio reports, a person jumped at around 11 p.m. Several marine units responded to search for a person. No other details were available as of early Sunday.
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Eastbound I-90 ramp near Liberty Lake to close
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you’re driving on I-90 heading east near Liberty Lake, you will need to change your route. Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, WSDOT-East will close the Eastbound I-90 ramp at Country Vista Drive and Appleway Avenue. Crews will be continuing construction on the Kramer Parkway undercrossing in Liberty Lake. WSDOT-East says to use Barker Road...
Right lane of eastbound US 2 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound US 2 is back open after a crash. Emergency crews are still using the right shoulder near the I-90 entrance. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KHQ Right Now
Rescue team extricates person from single-car crash on Bigelow Gulch Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured. A full extrication was performed...
