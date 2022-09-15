ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

southfloridahospitalnews.com

NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Announce Collaboration

NAPLES, Fl. – September 19, 2022 –NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Health System are excited to announce a collaboration that will enhance the care we can provide to our community’s youngest members and their families while keeping them closer to home here in Naples and Southwest Florida.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site

A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County

A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Business owners in Collier County plaza fed up with homeless issue

Business owners in one shopping plaza in Collier County say they are fed up with homeless people and drug addicts yelling and screaming and harassing customers. It’s happening on the corner of Collier Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. Meanwhile, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has promised...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County

A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida gator removed from canal after eating dog, cat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner said a gator near a family's dock ate both a dog and a cat on Wednesday. WBBH reports the gator was seen near a Cape Coral dock with a dog in its mouth. A family spotted it after hearing splashing and the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of leaving the scene after crashing into a car with kids inside

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say left the scene after crashing into a car with kids inside Friday night. Deputies say they responded to a crash on Roberts Ave. in Immokalee around 10 p.m. Friday. At the crash scene, deputies found an SUV with front-end damage but no one inside and another SUV with damage to the front driver’s side.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods

Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

