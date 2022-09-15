Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Announce Collaboration
NAPLES, Fl. – September 19, 2022 –NCH Healthcare System and Nicklaus Children’s Health System are excited to announce a collaboration that will enhance the care we can provide to our community’s youngest members and their families while keeping them closer to home here in Naples and Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site
A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
WINKNEWS.com
Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County
A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home. The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.
Charlotte County approves 600-unit multifamily development
The Charlotte County Commission approved an agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC to build a 600-unit multifamily apartment complex that aims to be both affordable and attainable.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
WINKNEWS.com
Business owners in Collier County plaza fed up with homeless issue
Business owners in one shopping plaza in Collier County say they are fed up with homeless people and drug addicts yelling and screaming and harassing customers. It’s happening on the corner of Collier Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. Meanwhile, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has promised...
Punta Gorda Airport becomes exclusive military fuel contractor for SWFL
More military aircraft will be seen in the skies above Charlotte County after the Punta Gorda airport sealed a deal to be the exclusive fuel contractor for the region.
A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral
On Tuesday, families we talked with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.
44-year-old motorcyclist dies in motorcycle crash in Lee County
A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Pompano Beach was killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Lee County Friday night.
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as security threat
The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as national security threats and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a...
Prioritizing Cape Coral Bridge project could add FDOT funds
While the Cape Coral Bridge project is coming out of the county budget, a vote to move forward makes FDOT the lead agency, and that means there may be federal money available.
Man tries to run over bouncers after being kicked out of Florida bar
A man who was kicked out of a Southwest Florida bar was arrested after attempting to run over bouncers and crashing into the bar.
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowner forced to remove stones that keep her driveway from flooding
A woman, tired of the flooding by her front door, decided to fix the problem on her own with step stones. Now the City of Cape Coral wants those stones removed. Sierra Szalay lives on Northwest 15th Street in Cape Coral. She said the flooding happens almost every day in front of her home.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
WESH
Florida gator removed from canal after eating dog, cat
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner said a gator near a family's dock ate both a dog and a cat on Wednesday. WBBH reports the gator was seen near a Cape Coral dock with a dog in its mouth. A family spotted it after hearing splashing and the...
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of leaving the scene after crashing into a car with kids inside
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say left the scene after crashing into a car with kids inside Friday night. Deputies say they responded to a crash on Roberts Ave. in Immokalee around 10 p.m. Friday. At the crash scene, deputies found an SUV with front-end damage but no one inside and another SUV with damage to the front driver’s side.
Mysuncoast.com
More details emerging after Jeep Cherokee crashes into a Port Charlotte home
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - More details are emerging on following a mysterious crash that sent a Jeep Cherokee crashing into a Port Charlotte Home. The crash happened around noon Wednesday at a home on Broad Ranch Drive. “I heard sirens going like crazy. They all stopped here and I...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida handyman convicted of grand theft after failing to complete work
A handyman is now a convicted felon. A judge found Dwayne Staron guilty of grand theft after he got paid to work on a Cape Coral couple’s home but ran off with the money. Staron won’t do prison time but will be sentenced to probation, among other things.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods
Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
