ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

American Lung Association Seeks Grant Applications from Innovative Researchers in Florida

Organization opens application process for 2023-2024 awards and grants funding. September 19, 2022 – The American Lung Association in South Florida recently announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Florida and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

United HomeCare Awarded $180,000 Grant from National Community Care Corps to Launch AVUS Connect Tech PalsTM Program

September 19, 2022 – United HomeCare is pleased to announce that it was selected by the Community Care Corps to receive $180,000 to launch a new AVUS Connect Tech Pals Volunteer Program to assist local family caregivers, older adults, and persons with disabilities in South Florida to have access to the Internet with a computer tablet and technical training. The grant is for the period of October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2024.
MARKETING

Comments / 0

Community Policy