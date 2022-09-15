Read full article on original website
Dr. Colby Redfield Honored for EMS Medical Direction By Florida Department of Health
September 19, 2022 – Dr. Colby Redfield, Century Ambulance Medical Director received the Raymond H. Alexander – EMS Medical Direction Award from the Florida Department of Health during the EMS Provider Awards ceremony held in Orlando, Fla. on Sept. 14. This award recognizes an individual who is a...
American Lung Association Seeks Grant Applications from Innovative Researchers in Florida
Organization opens application process for 2023-2024 awards and grants funding. September 19, 2022 – The American Lung Association in South Florida recently announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Florida and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
United HomeCare Awarded $180,000 Grant from National Community Care Corps to Launch AVUS Connect Tech PalsTM Program
September 19, 2022 – United HomeCare is pleased to announce that it was selected by the Community Care Corps to receive $180,000 to launch a new AVUS Connect Tech Pals Volunteer Program to assist local family caregivers, older adults, and persons with disabilities in South Florida to have access to the Internet with a computer tablet and technical training. The grant is for the period of October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2024.
