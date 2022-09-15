September 19, 2022 – United HomeCare is pleased to announce that it was selected by the Community Care Corps to receive $180,000 to launch a new AVUS Connect Tech Pals Volunteer Program to assist local family caregivers, older adults, and persons with disabilities in South Florida to have access to the Internet with a computer tablet and technical training. The grant is for the period of October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2024.

