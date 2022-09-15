Read full article on original website
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
Artistic opportunities blossoming at Delray Beach school
Plumosa School of the Arts K-8 in Delray Beach is helping students find their rhythm and offering opportunities that many children at the school wouldn't have otherwise.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
Rosh Hashana dining: Best restaurants for Jewish New Year dine-in, takeout
There’s no need to warm up your stove for the Jewish High Holy Days – plenty of local restaurants are happy to do the cooking for you. Here are some of the local menus offered across the county for Rosh Hashana, which runs from sundown Sunday, Sept. 25, to sundown Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
Roadway in Parkland will be named after the late Michael Moskowitz
Michael Moskowitz, the accomplished Democratic fundraiser, attorney and lobbyist, and dad of his party’s nominee for Congress, will have a street named after him in his beloved Parkland. Michael Moskowitz Drive will become the primary name for the stretch of University Drive between State Road 827/Loxahatchee Road and the Sawgrass Expressway, city commissioners recently agreed. Moskowitz is ...
floridatrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Delray Beach FL You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Delray Beach FL? If so, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be listing down some of the top places to each in Delray Beach. Delray Beach, a popular Florida coastal town, offers lots of fun...
Police release new clues in thefts at Palm Beach Gardens shopping center
New details and clues came out Friday about a string of recent thefts happening in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping center.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
cbs12.com
Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak
A Lake Worth Beach mother lost her daughter, Jenny, to a fentanyl overdose in April 2020, and wants the public to understand just how deadly the drug is.
cw34.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight
BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
