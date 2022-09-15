ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’

To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roadway in Parkland will be named after the late Michael Moskowitz

Michael Moskowitz, the accomplished Democratic fundraiser, attorney and lobbyist, and dad of his party’s nominee for Congress, will have a street named after him in his beloved Parkland. Michael Moskowitz Drive will become the primary name for the stretch of University Drive between State Road 827/Loxahatchee Road and the Sawgrass Expressway, city commissioners recently agreed. Moskowitz is ...
PARKLAND, FL
floridatrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Delray Beach FL You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Delray Beach FL? If so, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be listing down some of the top places to each in Delray Beach. Delray Beach, a popular Florida coastal town, offers lots of fun...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
BELLE GLADE, FL

