The ask is not exactly low, and the space is not even particularly large, but there’s no denying this parlor-floor one-bedroom is cute and designed to maximize space. It’s located in the Park Slope Historic District at 495 1st Street, a circa 1887 townhouse turned co-op with three units. The pale stone house has some Romanesque and Renaissance Revival features, including arched windows, columns and an imposing cornice, as well as a fun pair of double entry doors with Aesthetic Movement style details.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO