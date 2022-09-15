Read full article on original website
Park Slope Parlor-Floor Unit With Stained Glass, Central Air, Laundry Asks $995K
The ask is not exactly low, and the space is not even particularly large, but there’s no denying this parlor-floor one-bedroom is cute and designed to maximize space. It’s located in the Park Slope Historic District at 495 1st Street, a circa 1887 townhouse turned co-op with three units. The pale stone house has some Romanesque and Renaissance Revival features, including arched windows, columns and an imposing cornice, as well as a fun pair of double entry doors with Aesthetic Movement style details.
Japanese Marketplace Comes to Greenpoint
A venue celebrating Japanese food and culture and showcasing three Japanese brands as they debut in New York City is getting ready to open soon at 50 Norman Avenue in Greenpoint. The complex holds Cibone, a retail shop with artisanal goods from Japan that includes a small art gallery; Dashi...
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Flatbush Standalone, a Bed Stuy Brownstone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Brooklyn Heights rental, a Fort Greene townhouse and the ‘Crooklyn’ house in Bed Stuy. Park Slope was popular again this week. The least expensive on the list is an East Williamsburg rental at $6,500 a month and the most expensive is a Park Slope brownstone at $5.995 million.
Mayor Adams Wants to Keep the BQE, Plans to Counter Highway’s ‘Racism’ With Parks, Plazas
It seems the mayor has made up his mind. The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will stay, necessary repairs will be made, and the administration hopes to mitigate the “racism built into our infrastructure,” as he put it, by creating parks and plazas under the highway. The new plan, consisting of...
