Apparel

21 Long Fall Dresses With Fabulously Flattering Fits

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago

It's time! We're swapping out our summer mini dresses for longer midi and maxi dresses for fall. The only issue? We never have enough! Let's change that, shall we?

We've picked out 21 stylish, affordable, amazingly flattering long fall dresses from Amazon that you can shop right now. We have casual picks, more formal picks and even loungewear dresses. Check them all out below!

21 Long Fall Dresses to Buy ASAP

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The ruching on this PRETTYGARDEN sweater dress ? The long lantern sleeves? The color options? We're so obsessed!

2. We Also Love: If you want a more stylish outfit, opting for a higher neckline always works. This ANRABESS turtleneck dress has got you!

3. We Can't Forget: Looking for a dress-up, dress-down piece you can always count on? Check out this flowy Meenew maxi dress !

4. Vivacious in Velvet: Pure luxury! This BerryGo velvet dress is a number one bestseller for a reason!

5. Best Pick for the Pumpkin Patch: Just imagine how cute you'll look posing with your chosen pumpkin on a hay bale wearing this tiered ZESICA dress !

6. For the Farmers' Market: Show up to the farmers' market as your best boho-chic self in this floral PRETTYGARDEN maxi dress !

7. On Theme for Halloween: Go festive for spooky season with the help of this jack-o'-lantern print Fashionme dress !

8. For the Fall Wedding Guest: Attending some autumnal nuptials? You'll look amazing in this silky long-sleeve Miessial dress !

9. For the Late-Night Bonfire: Stay warm and cozy with this NUTEXROL sweatshirt dress as you toast your marshmallows for your s'mores!

10. That's a Wrap: We're so in love with this EXLURA sweater wrap dress . It's like if a cozy robe were wildly, wildly elegant!

11. For Lazy Day Lounging: This loose-fitting YOZLY lounge dress is honestly nice enough to wear outside of the house too... after your nap!

12. Endless Styling: This oversized GGUHHU button-up dress can be worn so many ways. Try belting it for work or unbuttoning it and wearing it as a duster!

13. Up to Bat: Honestly, you'll feel like a goddess wearing this Verdusa batwing sleeve dress . Which color to choose?

14. Body-Con Babe: Looking for something fitted? This long-sleeve Mokoru midi dress is ready for you!

15. Cut It Out: This The Drop sweater dress ' cutout detail and mock neckline are the perfect pair. And it's on major sale at the time we're writing this!

16. For a Football or Soccer Game: Whether you're going to a big league event or a local high school game, look your cutest in the bleachers in this sporty Romwe midi dress ! It could be so cute under a jersey too!

17. For the Statement-Making Fashionista: Want your clothes to look like total works of art? Try this printed maxi dress , as designed by Georgia Hardinge on the most recent season of Prime Video's Making the Cut !

18. Ready for Date Night: With a cinched waist and one long sleeve, this BTFBM dress will make sure your next date night begins with a shower of compliments!

19. A Lovely Layer: This three-quarter sleeve ICONOFLASH dress will be perfect for layering under chunky sweaters and oversized crew necks!

20. Giving Thanks: Need a dress for Thanksgiving? You'll look adorable in this gingham ZESICA puff-sleeve dress !

21. Last but Not Least: For a go-to you can slip on at a moment's notice, this roomy Mordenmiss dress is our pick!

Looking for more? Explore more dresses here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Find more of our favorite products below:

