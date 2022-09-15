ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Shane Beamer angered after questions about South Carolina's effort

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer did not make excuses after Saturday's 48-7 loss to Georgia, the widest margin in the SEC East rivalry's 75-year history. However, the notion his team quit early in the game or his players lacked maximum effort after facing an early deficit is far from the truth, he says. Beamer scolded a reporter's post-game question centered around the players' lack of energy after his team dug themselves into an early three-touchdown hole for the second straight week.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#User Post#Texas A M#National Champ#Columbia
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not

Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win

Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers 3-star 2023 DL Deijon Laffitte

USC added once again to the 2023 defensive line recruiting board with an offer to three-star Colony (Calif.) defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Laffitte is not rated in the 247Sports Composite but is the No. 150 defensive line prospect in the nation and the No. 152 recruit out of California in the 247Sports rankings. He holds Power 5 offers from Washington, Maryland, Washington State, Utah, Tennessee, Arizona State and Colorado among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson questioned by media after Florida football struggles in 31-28 win over USF

"They played well, they've got a transfer at quarterback and a slot of skill players," Napier said, via Swamp247. "They blocked us well, gave us some unique concepts. So a ton of respect for what Jeff’s building. He’s a good friend of mine. We made it hard, but I tell you what — a lot of that had to do with South Florida and their execution."
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy