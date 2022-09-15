News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO