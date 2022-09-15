Read full article on original website
Shane Beamer angered after questions about South Carolina's effort
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer did not make excuses after Saturday's 48-7 loss to Georgia, the widest margin in the SEC East rivalry's 75-year history. However, the notion his team quit early in the game or his players lacked maximum effort after facing an early deficit is far from the truth, he says. Beamer scolded a reporter's post-game question centered around the players' lack of energy after his team dug themselves into an early three-touchdown hole for the second straight week.
Iowa Football: Kickoff time set for Iowa's Big Ten home-opener against Michigan
The Hawkeyes hope for a night game against reigning Big Ten champion Michigan has faded. On Monday morning, FOX announced that it would carry the game on its network at 11 p.m. CT for its weekly "Big Noon Kickoff" game. It will be Iowa's second 11 a.m. kick of the season.
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Top247 LB Blake Nichelson set to announce commitment on Tuesday with 247Sports
Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson's announcement date is upon us. The Top247 linebacker will exclusively reveal where he will play his college ball today via an exclusive announcement on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. PT. In July, Nichelson narrowed down his list of offers to the final three...
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
Touted 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery locks in four college visits
Findlay (Ohio) High 2025 quarterbackRyan Montgomery has four visits locked in as the college season picks up. Montgomery’s father reiterated they’ll be back at Tennessee this coming weekend. From there they’ll hit Georgia on Oct. 8, Michigan on Oct. 15 and Penn State on Oct. 22. All...
College football rankings: Georgia claims top spot, Penn State surges in Coaches Poll Top 25
Coaches and media were split in Week 3 regarding college football’s best team. Is it defending national champion Georgia or the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide? The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings sided with Alabama last week, and have a new decision to make today as Week 4’s rankings arrive.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not
Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
Analysis: Is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez broken?
Adrian Martinez came to Kansas State from Nebraska where he was known for making big plays and big mistakes. He's doing neither of those for the Wildcats.
RECRUITING: USC football offers 3-star 2023 DL Deijon Laffitte
USC added once again to the 2023 defensive line recruiting board with an offer to three-star Colony (Calif.) defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Laffitte is not rated in the 247Sports Composite but is the No. 150 defensive line prospect in the nation and the No. 152 recruit out of California in the 247Sports rankings. He holds Power 5 offers from Washington, Maryland, Washington State, Utah, Tennessee, Arizona State and Colorado among others.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson questioned by media after Florida football struggles in 31-28 win over USF
"They played well, they've got a transfer at quarterback and a slot of skill players," Napier said, via Swamp247. "They blocked us well, gave us some unique concepts. So a ton of respect for what Jeff’s building. He’s a good friend of mine. We made it hard, but I tell you what — a lot of that had to do with South Florida and their execution."
