Seaside, OR

Chronicle

Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
KELSO, WA
The Oregonian

56-year-old man in fatal Seaside kayaking accident identified

Police identified the man who died kayaking in Seaside Sep. 5 as 56-year-old Neil Anthony Sherman, according to Seaside Police Department spokesperson Jon Rahl. Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off Fourth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. They sent two rescue boats to search the area, where people reported seeing Sherman with a group of kayakers when he fell into the water, police said.
SEASIDE, OR
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR

