tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Multiple Agencies Respond to Rescue Injured Hunter Sept. 14th
On September 14, 2022, at 8:38 pm, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Reeves and Corporal Ethan Ault responded approximately 8 miles up Kilchis Forest Rd for an SOS activation from a PRS beacon device belonging to a 22-year hunter from Kelso, Washington. “I contacted one of the emergency...
WWEEK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
56-year-old man in fatal Seaside kayaking accident identified
Police identified the man who died kayaking in Seaside Sep. 5 as 56-year-old Neil Anthony Sherman, according to Seaside Police Department spokesperson Jon Rahl. Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off Fourth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. They sent two rescue boats to search the area, where people reported seeing Sherman with a group of kayakers when he fell into the water, police said.
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
KXL
Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a crash on I-205 in Vancouver that killed his passenger. A 17-year-old boy from La Center died in the wreck northbound near the 134th Street exit around 10:00pm on Thursday night. He has not yet been identified.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
