SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
No. 10 Arkansas overcame a 17-0 deficit on its way to a 38-27 win over Missouri State Saturday night inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks entered the contest as 25-point favorites but never felt comfortable until the under-10 mark of the fourth quarter. The Hogs'...
Nebraska football had no answer for longtime former conference rival Oklahoma in the first game since the Huskers fired head coach Scott Frost. The Sooners forced their will on Nebraska as the Huskers suffered a 49-14 defeat and were swept in the home-and-home series between the longtime foes. The 49 points surrendered by the Huskers defense Saturday were the most in Lincoln in series history as Nebraska struggled to show much of a pulse in interim head coach Mickey Joseph's debut.
Week 3 of the college football season came and went and included some dramatic finishes and close calls in terms of upsets. Some impressive showings however perhaps changed how things look in terms of rankings after most teams have now played a quarter of their regular season games. Who was...
Kansas football is 3-0 for the first time since 2009. KU was able to keep its record clean in 2022 thanks to a 48-30 win over Houston in come-from-behind fashion. For the second-straight week, KU fell behind 14-0 in the opening minutes of the game. But KU used a methodical drive and a takeaway on defense to quickly erase the two score deficit. From there, KU appeared set to take a 21-14 lead before a lightning strike in the area of the stadium forced the game to be delayed by 70 minutes. When play resumed, KU took over and dominated the remainder of the contest. KU led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter on its way to the program's first back-to-back road wins since 2007.
TEMPE — Arizona State suffered a shocking 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. Arguably ASU’s worst non-conference home upset since at least 2008 dropped it to 1-2, while EMU improved to 2-1. "I don’t know if it’s coaching," Sun Devils head coach Herm...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
It took some time, but Iowa took home a 27-0 victory over Nevada on Saturday night into Sunday morning. We'll have more thoughts throughout the day on Sunday as we catch up on sleep, but here are a few reasons to be encouraged and also a few reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' 27-0 win over Nevada to improve to 2-1 on the young season.
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
Texas five-star quarterback commit Arch Manning put together one of his best performances of his high school career Friday night against 5A Benton, totaling 317 passing yards on 22/38 for 4 touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. The highlight of Manning's elite performance in a comeback 54-52 win was a...
Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes’ opening drive against Toledo, but headed to the locker room right afterward with an undisclosed injury. Henderson returned to the sideline with a trainer a few drives later. Henderson tallied four carries for 19 yards on the first drive of the game. Ohio State led Toledo, 21-7, late in the first quarter.
Sam Pittman thankful after Arkansas win over Missouri State, Bobby Petrino
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said he was out-coached by Bobby Petrino during Saturday night's 38-27 win over Missouri State, a four-quarter struggle for the 10th-ranked Razorbacks that nearly ended in a nightmare. Arkansas trailed by 17 points in the first half and late in the game before a barrage in crunch times fueled a 3-0 start to the season.
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
