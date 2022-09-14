Kansas football is 3-0 for the first time since 2009. KU was able to keep its record clean in 2022 thanks to a 48-30 win over Houston in come-from-behind fashion. For the second-straight week, KU fell behind 14-0 in the opening minutes of the game. But KU used a methodical drive and a takeaway on defense to quickly erase the two score deficit. From there, KU appeared set to take a 21-14 lead before a lightning strike in the area of the stadium forced the game to be delayed by 70 minutes. When play resumed, KU took over and dominated the remainder of the contest. KU led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter on its way to the program's first back-to-back road wins since 2007.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO