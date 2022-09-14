ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Nebraska football's Mickey Joseph says blowout loss to Oklahoma 'is on me'

Nebraska football had no answer for longtime former conference rival Oklahoma in the first game since the Huskers fired head coach Scott Frost. The Sooners forced their will on Nebraska as the Huskers suffered a 49-14 defeat and were swept in the home-and-home series between the longtime foes. The 49 points surrendered by the Huskers defense Saturday were the most in Lincoln in series history as Nebraska struggled to show much of a pulse in interim head coach Mickey Joseph's debut.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road win over Houston

Kansas football is 3-0 for the first time since 2009. KU was able to keep its record clean in 2022 thanks to a 48-30 win over Houston in come-from-behind fashion. For the second-straight week, KU fell behind 14-0 in the opening minutes of the game. But KU used a methodical drive and a takeaway on defense to quickly erase the two score deficit. From there, KU appeared set to take a 21-14 lead before a lightning strike in the area of the stadium forced the game to be delayed by 70 minutes. When play resumed, KU took over and dominated the remainder of the contest. KU led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter on its way to the program's first back-to-back road wins since 2007.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's blowout win to No. 12 BYU

Oregon head football coach discusses his team's 41-20 victory over visiting No. 12 BYU inside Autzen Stadium. Lanning gives his instant reactions, what really stood out to him, his thoughts on Oregon's style of play and identity that is starting to form, and his early thoughts heading into Pac-12 play next week.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3

College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?

Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
FARGO, ND
247Sports

Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson leaves Toledo game with undisclosed injury

Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes’ opening drive against Toledo, but headed to the locker room right afterward with an undisclosed injury. Henderson returned to the sideline with a trainer a few drives later. Henderson tallied four carries for 19 yards on the first drive of the game. Ohio State led Toledo, 21-7, late in the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Sam Pittman thankful after Arkansas win over Missouri State, Bobby Petrino

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said he was out-coached by Bobby Petrino during Saturday night's 38-27 win over Missouri State, a four-quarter struggle for the 10th-ranked Razorbacks that nearly ended in a nightmare. Arkansas trailed by 17 points in the first half and late in the game before a barrage in crunch times fueled a 3-0 start to the season.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
247Sports

Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

College football top plays: App State wins on Hail Mary, Oregon downs BYU

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
COLLEGE SPORTS

