Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt
A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
County commissioner once said he would 'love' for Martha's Vineyard to be immigrant 'haven'
While some Democrats are blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a county official said less than a year ago that he would "love" to see the area become a home for immigrants. Keith Chatinover, a progressive county commissioner for Dukes County, Mass., where Martha's Vineyard...
Migrants stranded in Martha’s Vineyard say they were lied to
MARTHA’S VINEYARD — Standing on a cobblestone sidewalk in a touristy downtown neighborhood of this island thousands of miles from his native Venezuela, a young man used a cellphone Thursday night to record a message to Florida’s governor. “Listen, Ron Desantis, one more Venezuelan speaking here,” he...
Republicans sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to stoke panic. Instead, residents reacted with kindness
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida faced international condemnation and scrutiny as the latest GOP governor escalating the party’s widely derided scheme of shipping vulnerable groups of migrants out of their states in cold protest of President Joe Biden.But the arrival of 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard – known as a summer getaway for wealthier Americans – has galvanised communities across the small island off the coast of Massachusetts, providing immediate shelter and relief for a group of people and families deceptively collected into planes out of Texas, more than 2,000 miles away, at taxpayers’ expense.The group of migrants, including...
'They Have to Move'—Reaction to Migrants in Martha's Vineyard Goes Viral
Homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro said the immigrants are being used as pawns by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
“Evil and inhumane”: DeSantis trolls Martha’s Vineyard with planes of migrants — but locals step up
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday claimed credit for sending two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. DeSantis, apparently seeking to one-up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who have sent buses carrying migrants to Democrat-led cities that have expressed support for migrant protections regardless of their status, sent two planes carrying undocumented migrants to Massachusetts, which has a Republican governor. A spokesperson for DeSantis said the governor is targeting locations with "sanctuary" policies as part of a $12 million program the state authorized to remove undocumented migrants, according to Fox News, which first reported the stunt.
Florida begins flying illegal foreign nationals to Martha’s Vineyard
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida has begun flying foreign nationals who entered the U.S. illegally at the southern border – and were transported by the Biden administration to Florida – north to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Delaware, New York and California are likely...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their partisan tactic of sending migrants to Democratic strongholds without advance warning, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, to taunt leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and stoke opposition to Biden administration border policies. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in recent months. But the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida — reached a new level of political theater that critics derided as inhumane. Upon arrival in Martha’s Vineyard, where former President Barack Obama has a home, the migrants who are predominantly from Venezuela were provided with meals, shelter, health care and information about where to find work. The vacation island south of Boston, whose year-round residents include many blue-collar workers, appeared to absorb the dozens of arrivals without a major hitch.
Photos show what happened when 50 migrants were dropped off in Martha's Vineyard as 'pawns' in US immigration fight
Fifty migrants from Venezuela became pawns in a political game over U.S. immigration policy. Here's what their stay on Martha's Vineyard looked like.
Florida Gov. DeSantis vows to continue relocating migrants after 2 flights sent to Martha's Vineyard
On Friday, a group of migrants, mostly originating from Venezuela, arrived at their new temporary home on Cape Cod.
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
Immigration attorneys arrive on Martha's Vineyard to help migrants
EDGARTOWN (CBS) - In the migrants' second day on the island, immigration attorneys started showing up to Edgartown to help. Roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants were dropped off on private planes on Wednesday afternoon. They say they came from San Antonio, Texas, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is claiming he sent them. The migrants did not know where they were being sent, and the people of Martha's Vineyard had no idea they were coming. Still, St. Andrew's Church and local volunteer groups rushed to help, housing the migrants, and providing donations of clothing and food. "If the intention of those who...
After migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them
Residents across Martha's Vineyard say they were scrambling to care for the nearly 50 immigrants, who arrived without warning at the local airport.
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
Dinesh D'Souza Wants Obama to House Migrants in His Martha's Vineyard Home
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis facilitated the transportation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on two planes on Wednesday.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard moved to military base
EDGARTOWN -- A group of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved to housing on a military base on Cape Cod. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday the move was voluntary. Those migrants who decide to make the trip will receive food and services and be housed in dormitory-type lodging, with separate quarters for families.Authorities haven't said what will happen to those who want to stay put. Baker has praised the residents of Martha's Vineyard for caring for the migrants, who are mostly from Venezuela, but says the island lacks the resources to...
