Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their second win of the 2022 season.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are back on your TV screens after just a few short days, facing the Los Angeles Chargers on the NFL’s 2022 season debut of “Thursday Night Football.”. This is the first AFC West matchup of the season for Kansas City, but the second matchup...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Chargers
This game didn’t start off the way that the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped, but they’ll get some time to adjust their approach during the half. So far, there has been little consistency and urgency throughout. On the defensive side of the ball, the Los Angeles Chargers have been moving the ball with relative ease. On the few times when they have had an opportunity to get the ball, the offense has been unable to get much going. Thankfully, the Chiefs are somehow only losing by three points (10-7).
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
3 Chargers players most responsible for loss vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, losing by a score of 27-24. It was a hard fought game between two powerhouses in the AFC West, and it showed just how competitive the division is going to be this season after the Chiefs have largely controlled it for the past six seasons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs
The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0