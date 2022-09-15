Read full article on original website
What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane
This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
College football rankings: Georgia claims top spot, Penn State surges in Coaches Poll Top 25
Coaches and media were split in Week 3 regarding college football’s best team. Is it defending national champion Georgia or the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide? The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings sided with Alabama last week, and have a new decision to make today as Week 4’s rankings arrive.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Missouri State vs. Arkansas football: Reaction pours in as Razorbacks survive scare in Bobby Petrino's return
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
IN PHOTOS: Recruits spotted at Williams-Brice Stadium
Some of the top prospects in the country stopped by South Carolina on Saturday to watch the Georgia game.
College football rankings: Penn State, Oregon soar in new AP Top 25
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college football rankings last week. And both the Bulldogs and new No. 2 Alabama put up impressive showings for Week 4 voters to consider. The highest-ranked team to fall this week came in the Big Ten where No. 11 Michigan State could not top Washington on the road.
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
Bulldogs bitten by critical injuries in 45-17 loss at No. 7 USC
Fresno State lost more than a huge opportunity against No. 7 USC at the LA Memorial Coliseum Saturday. In the 45-17 loss to the high-powered Trojans, the Bulldogs lost their two permanent team captains, quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams, and left Los Angeles with more questions for the future than when they arrived.
Sam Pittman says Bobby Petrino outcoached him during Arkansas-Missouri State game
The Arkansas Razorbacks overcame adversity, probably more than they would've liked, in a 38-27 victory over the Missouri State Bears. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman felt his team was fortunate to escape with a victory and believes he was outcoached by Missouri State's Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks found themselves in...
Ray Anderson press conference: Herm Edwards no longer ASU coach
Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson announced Sunday afternoon that Herm Edwards will relinquish his role as ASU head football coach. The following statement was made by Anderson. "We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach...
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
WATCH: In-game footage of 5-star Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr
247Sports brings Fighting Irish fans on-site, in-game footage of Notre Dame 5-star quarterback commit CJ Carr.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Injury updates, postgame reaction after Michigan beats UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team blanked UConn, 59-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Big House. Blake Corum tied a program record with five rushing touchdowns, J.J. McCarthy went 15-for-18 for 214 yards as the starting quarterback and the fourth-ranked Wolverines took a 38-0 lead into halftime in a contest that was never really in question.
Josh Heupel gives one-word response when asked about Florida sellout
Josh Heupel, to say the least, was concise. During Thursday's press conference, the final time the second-year Tennessee head coach met with reporters before his 15th-ranked Vols host Akron Saturday night at Neyland Stadium, Heupel was asked if he had any reaction to next week’s home showdown with No. 18 Florida being sold out.
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not
Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?
Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
What They’re Saying: WSU on cusp of Top 25 Edition
Cougs climb to No. 30 in both polls ... 'This is going to be a big-time football game. I want those seats full." -- Jake Dickert on WSU’s monster clash Saturday in Pullman vs. No. 15/18 Oregon.
