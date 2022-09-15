A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.

BOWERSVILLE, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO