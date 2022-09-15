ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm

A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
BOWERSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
aarp.org

Plant Flower Bulbs Now for a Blast of Spring Color

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Avid gardeners like Jim Jonker, 72, of Holland, Michigan, appreciate the “delayed gratification”...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy