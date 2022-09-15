Read full article on original website
This map can tell you when fall foliage is peaking in 2022
Aspen, maple and other trees are about to turn vivid shades of gold, orange and crimson — but when? It depends on a range of factors, from drought to local temperatures.
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
A lack of rainfall may impact the usual colorful turning of leaves in some areas this fall, AccuWeather predicts in its fall foliage forecast.
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Plant Flower Bulbs Now for a Blast of Spring Color
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Avid gardeners like Jim Jonker, 72, of Holland, Michigan, appreciate the “delayed gratification”...
