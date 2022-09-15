ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?

Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher After Terrible Tuesday

Stocks stabilized Wednesday after Tuesday's hotter-than-expected inflation data sparked Wall Street's worst selloff in over two years. Inflation remained in focus today with the early morning release of the producer price index (PPI) for August. Similar to yesterday's consumer price index (CPI), the PPI – which measures what suppliers are charging for goods and services – rose at a slower annual clip in August than it did in July. However, on a month-over-month basis, both PPI and core PPI, which excludes energy and food prices, were up from July's figures.
tipranks.com

Kroger (KR), Costco (COST): Grocery Store Stocks to Combat Rising Food Prices

Kroger and Costco are two grocery store stocks that can help diversify your portfolio and offer some protection against rising food prices. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) can help investors sail through the volatility in the U.S. food retail market, which has been ramped up by severe drought, high inflation levels, and the global food crisis. Despite the tough market conditions and changing shopping behavior, consumer spending on grocery items mostly remains resilient as these are basic necessities for survival.
