Kroger and Costco are two grocery store stocks that can help diversify your portfolio and offer some protection against rising food prices. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) can help investors sail through the volatility in the U.S. food retail market, which has been ramped up by severe drought, high inflation levels, and the global food crisis. Despite the tough market conditions and changing shopping behavior, consumer spending on grocery items mostly remains resilient as these are basic necessities for survival.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO