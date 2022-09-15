Read full article on original website
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
Sleeping woman wounded by shot fired into Reading home
READING, Pa. — A woman asleep inside her home is the latest person to fall victim to violence in Reading. The 43-year-old woman was sleeping in the first-floor front room of her home in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the police.
Case moves forward for man accused of stabbing father in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father in Bethlehem may face trial. All charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, were waived for court Monday in the case against Sean Leaser, 22, according to online court records. His next court date is a formal arraignment and pretrial...
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police are a looking for a man accused of lewd conduct in a Carbon County community. The man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking past a park in Lansford. Police say they're still trying to figure out who the man is. Anyone with information is asked...
Allentown Police investigate gunfire in area of hookah lounge
Allentown police are investigating gunfire in the area of a hookah lounge early Sunday morning. Police said shots were fired in the area of the Synergy Hookah Lounge on Union Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Police said --so far -- they're getting very little cooperation from anyone who was there at...
Teen ran stop sign, causing deadly crash in Lynn Township, police say
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was killed when he ran a stop sign, causing a crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. Gabriel Whitesell, 18, was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road, the Lehigh County coroner said.
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
Northampton County DA wants to buy your guns
Law enforcement officials in Northampton County are taking an alternative approach to reduce gun violence. The county district attorney's office and several police and fire departments are holding a gun buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the first in a series of events. Residents can bring rifles, handguns, shotguns...
Reward offered for information on cold case missing person Ryan Jan Kemp
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The PSP announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ryan Jan Kemp. The police continue to investigate the September 1981 disappearance of the Slatington native. Ryan Jan Kemp, was renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County. H was last seen at...
Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
Fire breaks out at car dealership in Stroudsburg
Large fire in Stroud Twp. completely destroys car service center and multiple cars inside. A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.
New restaurant in Allentown celebrates grand opening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Allentown have a new place to grab a bite to eat. Ms. Velvet's Cafe celebrated its grand opening Tuesday. The eatery is on the 200 block of North Fourth Street. Owner Carlos Marrero said Ms. Velvet's is inspired by and is a tribute to to...
Curaleaf opens marijuana dispensary on Airport Road in Lehigh County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new marijuana dispensary is open in Lehigh County. Curaleaf Allentown, at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, held a "soft opening" on Saturday. Soft openings provide a preview of a store and help management evaluate operations. A ceremonial grand opening will be held Sept. 29.
Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
Bethlehem Twp. OKs Farmersville Road development, again
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision. The project, offered by Kay River Hill LLC, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 29-acre lot on Farmersville Road,...
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
Reading, Berks working to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
READING, Pa. — Hurricane Fiona rocked Puerto Rico, causing flooding and power outages. The storm then carved a trail of destruction through the Dominican Republic and other islands. Now, local groups are looking at ways they can help. "We're going to have our arms out for them, make them...
Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for people suing Lehigh Valley company over cancer diagnoses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
