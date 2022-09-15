GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s first competitive round on next year’s Ryder Cup course was a success. The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67 for a share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open on Thursday at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. After producing only one birdie on his opening nine holes — having starting his round on the back nine — McIlroy shot up the leaderboard when he landed his second shot from 115 yards on the par-4 third a few feet from the hole. The ball then rolled in and McIlroy lifted his arms in delight as he watched from afar back up the fairway. “That eagle obviously ignited something and sort of kick started my round a little bit,” McIlroy said. “I played some really good golf on the way in. I played the more difficult nine well and the easier nine not so well, so probably evened out. Just need to tidy up a few things going into the next few days.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO