golfmagic.com
"Sad" Bryson DeChambeau pleads with PGA Tour to let him play the Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau believes team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are "only hurting themselves" by not allowing LIV Golf players such as himself a chance to play. DeChambeau, who is competing in LIV Golf Chicago this week, remains banned by the PGA Tour for his allegiance to...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
ESPN
Greg Norman says LIV Golf circuit has 'no interest' in truce with rival PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- As LIV Golf prepares to stage its fifth tournament, which is outside of Chicago this week, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the upstart circuit has no desire to talk with the rival PGA Tour about a truce. LIV Golf, financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment...
McIlroy shines at Italian Open on 2023 Ryder Cup course
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s first competitive round on next year’s Ryder Cup course was a success. The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67 for a share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open on Thursday at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. After producing only one birdie on his opening nine holes — having starting his round on the back nine — McIlroy shot up the leaderboard when he landed his second shot from 115 yards on the par-4 third a few feet from the hole. The ball then rolled in and McIlroy lifted his arms in delight as he watched from afar back up the fairway. “That eagle obviously ignited something and sort of kick started my round a little bit,” McIlroy said. “I played some really good golf on the way in. I played the more difficult nine well and the easier nine not so well, so probably evened out. Just need to tidy up a few things going into the next few days.”
Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup
Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
Golf Digest
You have to see this ridiculous Rory McIlroy flop shot—and the giant divot it caused—to believe it
Rory McIlroy is never mentioned with the likes of Tiger or Phil when it comes to golf's best short games, but he's flashed plenty of magic around the greens throughout his career. That includes two amazing major championship bunker hole-outs this year at the Masters and Open Championship in runner-up finishes. As cool as those shots were, though, we don't believe we've seen anything quite like what he pulled off on Friday at the Italian Open.
Phil Mickelson considering withdrawing from LIV lawsuit against PGA Tour
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson may back out of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Mickelson was one of the original LIV golfers who sued the PGA Tour in August, claiming that its indefinite suspensions were aimed at hurting careers. LIV Golf has since joined the lawsuit, which is...
SkySports
Italian Open: Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one going into final day at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the final round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open with a one-shot lead but has Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai breathing down his neck. US Open champion Fitzpatrick coped brilliantly with the blustery conditions at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Saturday and closed his third-round 69 with a birdie to lead on his own.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup capsules: Meet the International team
The International Presidents Cup team features seven first-time participants as it tries to win the biennial competition for just the second time ever. The Internationals are 1-11-1 in cup history, with its lone triumph coming in Australia in 1998. It nearly won the most recent competition, however, falling, 16-14, in a return to Royal Melbourne in 2019. The 14th edition will be contested Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf Channel
Ayako Uehara takes early lead as LPGA returns to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ayako Uehara found momentum from par saves on her opening two holes and turned that into a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead in the AmazingCre Portland Classic. Hannah Green had a 66 despite a bogey on her final hole at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, with...
Golf Channel
Matthew McClean wins all-Irish, multi-day U.S. Mid-Amateur final
It took two extra days, but a U.S. Mid-Amateur champion was finally crowned Saturday morning at Erin Hills. Heavy rains early in the championship extended the competition and caused the all-Irish final – fitting considering Erin is Gaelic for Ireland – to be played over two days for the second-straight year.
Golf Channel
Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup
Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
Dustin Johnson stays in groove, opens with 63 at LIV-Chicago
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Dustin Johnson already is approaching $10 million in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series and he’s playing like that number is going to keep soaring. Johnson ran off nine birdies Friday, none longer than about 12 feet, and posted a 9-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms to build a three-shot lead after the first of three rounds in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Johnson is coming off a playoff win two weeks ago outside Boston, and with his team having won the last two events, his earnings in four starts already is just over $9.9 million. That’s more than his best season on the PGA Tour over 22 starts. British Open champion Cameron Smith rediscovered his putting form toward the end of the round and finished with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 second hole for a 66.
