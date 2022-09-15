Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
Rally for Reagan event returns, raising money for foundation in Tokes’ honor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In February of 2017, the body of 21 year-old Reagan Tokes was found in Scioto Grove Metro Park, the same place her family created Reagan’s Garden, a memorial for her. It’s also where her family and the foundation honoring her memory, The Reagan Delaney Memorial Foundation, held its first “Rally for […]
Hilliard parents express mixed feelings over approved religious policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been less than a week since the Hilliard City Schools Board of Education voted to approve a religious release time off policy, and parents are signing a petition to remove it. The district, like many others in the Columbus area, has approved the Release...
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
'It can happen to anyone': Family of Stone Foltz speak with Denison University athletes about dangers of hazing
GRANVILLE, Ohio — It’s been more than a year and a half since the death of Stone Foltz. Since then, his family has been fighting for hazing to end on college campuses. On Sunday, the family visited Denison University in Granville. "Hazing's abusive and senseless. It's very dangerous...
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
cwcolumbus.com
Short North bartender dies after Labor Day assault, family attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gregory Coleman Jr., who was severely beaten in the Short North on Sept. 3. has passed away as a result of his injuries, Edward Hastie, The Coleman family's attorney, told ABC6. On Labor Day, officers responded outside Julep Bar at 1014 N. High St. around...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic One to open three new locations
Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One plans to open three new locations in the region, bringing its total number of physician offices to nine, according to a Sept. 16 report from NBC affiliate WCMH Columbus. The new locations include a new facility in Columbus, a 3,000-square-foot therapy clinic in Canal Winchester, Ohio...
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT on Scene in Fairfield County, Road Shut Down for Emergency
Fairfield County – A roadway is shut down after a heavy police presence around an area just outside of Rushville. According to early reports the roadway has been shut down in the area of 664 (Logan Thornville road), just south of Cincinnati-Zanesville road and Lancaster New Lexington Road north of Breman.
87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County
GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
Man, 55, dies in Delaware County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening. According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Knox Pages
Ashley man killed after Sunday night crash in Delaware County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- An Ashley man was killed Sunday night after a one-vehicle crash in Liberty Township, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Dog reported stolen in 2019 reunited with owner 3 years later in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A dog reported as stolen when he was a puppy in 2019 was found Friday and reunited with his owner at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. Snowball's owner filed a lost report with the shelter in 2019 and provided his microchip number. On Friday, the...
cwcolumbus.com
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
