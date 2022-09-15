ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Local teams suffer Friday defeats

Cardington was edged by visiting East Knox Friday night in an evenly-matched game. All the points were scored in the second quarter of a 14-7 contest. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a long pass from Jax Lester to Bracen Davis, but Cardington bounced back with a one-yard run by Kaiden Beach. Austin Vails hit the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.
CARDINGTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland Scots strong in win

After three straight weeks away from home, the Highland football team perhaps put together its best performance of the season in their return to Sparta Friday night, as they beat Pleasant 45-6. “It’s wonderful to be here, just happy to be back,” said head coach Ty Stover. “We actually had...
HIGHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland volleyball tops Clear Fork Thursday

The Highland volleyball team remained perfect on the season at 11-0 and 7-0 in MOAC play after defeating a game Clear Fork squad on Thursday by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-12. Head coach Rob Terrill said that he was impressed by the Clear Fork effort, while also noting that...
HIGHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland girls’ golf splits with Pleasant, Galion

The Highland girls’ golf team split a home triangular match against Pleasant and Galion on Tuesday. Pleasant had the top team score with 169 strokes in the MOAC match. Highland had 198 for second place and Galion was third with 219. CeCi Grassbaugh led the Scots with a round of 41, while Mallory Jones shot 44.
GALION, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Cardington Mayor’s Court

The following cases were determined in the August 15, 2022 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:. 1. Cedric D. Martin, Marion, stopping at grade crossing, guilty, paid waiver. 2. Kevin L. Johnson, Marion, stopping at grade crossing, guilty, paid waiver. The following cases were determined in the September 6, 2022...
CARDINGTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Fair awards presented

MORROW COUNTY- A government entity and a long time supporter of the Morrow County Fair were recognized for their contributions during a ceremony held Tuesday, August 30, in the Junior Fair Building. Amanda Bush, a member of the Morrow County Senior Fair Board, announced the recognition of the Morrow County...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

REFLECTIONSA look at the local police and county sheriff’s department

I recently complimented the hard working Cardington Fire Department. This week I have some interesting statistics concerning the police department and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department; sometimes they are intertwined. More than eight sheriffs wore the same badge. This particular badge, purchased by incoming sheriff William Frizell in 1907,...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Grange donation to Morrow County Food Pantry

MORROW COUNTY- The Williamsport Grange # 1815 recently made a $100 donation to the Morrow County Food Pantry as a community service project. Grange President Donna Carver presented the donation to board members Mike Schnell and Brenda Harden along with volunteer Sue Beck. Harden and Schnell expressed their thanks for...
MORROW COUNTY, OH

