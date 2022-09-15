Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
Local teams suffer Friday defeats
Cardington was edged by visiting East Knox Friday night in an evenly-matched game. All the points were scored in the second quarter of a 14-7 contest. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a long pass from Jax Lester to Bracen Davis, but Cardington bounced back with a one-yard run by Kaiden Beach. Austin Vails hit the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland Scots strong in win
After three straight weeks away from home, the Highland football team perhaps put together its best performance of the season in their return to Sparta Friday night, as they beat Pleasant 45-6. “It’s wonderful to be here, just happy to be back,” said head coach Ty Stover. “We actually had...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland volleyball tops Clear Fork Thursday
The Highland volleyball team remained perfect on the season at 11-0 and 7-0 in MOAC play after defeating a game Clear Fork squad on Thursday by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-12. Head coach Rob Terrill said that he was impressed by the Clear Fork effort, while also noting that...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland girls’ golf splits with Pleasant, Galion
The Highland girls’ golf team split a home triangular match against Pleasant and Galion on Tuesday. Pleasant had the top team score with 169 strokes in the MOAC match. Highland had 198 for second place and Galion was third with 219. CeCi Grassbaugh led the Scots with a round of 41, while Mallory Jones shot 44.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Fredericktown native serves aboard U.S. Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base
Virginia Beach, Va. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Fowler, a native of Fredericktown, Ohio, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Oceana operating from Naval Air Station Oceana. Fowler joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Fowler serves as an aviation...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington Mayor’s Court
The following cases were determined in the August 15, 2022 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:. 1. Cedric D. Martin, Marion, stopping at grade crossing, guilty, paid waiver. 2. Kevin L. Johnson, Marion, stopping at grade crossing, guilty, paid waiver. The following cases were determined in the September 6, 2022...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Fair awards presented
MORROW COUNTY- A government entity and a long time supporter of the Morrow County Fair were recognized for their contributions during a ceremony held Tuesday, August 30, in the Junior Fair Building. Amanda Bush, a member of the Morrow County Senior Fair Board, announced the recognition of the Morrow County...
morrowcountysentinel.com
REFLECTIONSA look at the local police and county sheriff’s department
I recently complimented the hard working Cardington Fire Department. This week I have some interesting statistics concerning the police department and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department; sometimes they are intertwined. More than eight sheriffs wore the same badge. This particular badge, purchased by incoming sheriff William Frizell in 1907,...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Grange donation to Morrow County Food Pantry
MORROW COUNTY- The Williamsport Grange # 1815 recently made a $100 donation to the Morrow County Food Pantry as a community service project. Grange President Donna Carver presented the donation to board members Mike Schnell and Brenda Harden along with volunteer Sue Beck. Harden and Schnell expressed their thanks for...
