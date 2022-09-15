ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

countynewsonline.org

Boys golf plays Northmont at Meadowbrook golf course

Boys golf lost to Northmont 177-181 in a match played at Meadowbrook golf course. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist with a 40. Aidan Honeyman shot a 46, Mason Shuttleworth a 47 and Carson Good a 48. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with a 52 and Will Gettinger a 61. Waves record...
CLAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Friday Night Football Roundup

PIQUA — The “Battered Helmet” will remain in its rightful place for another year. The Piqua football team made sure of that with a 42-6 win over Sidney Friday night. The Indians, 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL, bounced back in a big way from last week’s loss to Xenia.
PIQUA, OH
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD EVENS UP LEAGUE RECORD

LOWELLVILLE OH- Springfield has been trying all year to find some momentum and hit a winning streak. Thursday night’s game against Lowellville may be what they needed. They fought through a scrappy Lowellville team to win in a sweep. (25-13 25-19 25-21) Madi Lesnak led the Tigers with 9...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lima News

Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals

A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

James Kent Brewer

James “Jim” K. Brewer, age 77, a life-long resident of Greenville, Ohio passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born on September 15, 1944 in Greenville, he was a son to the late Otha & Margaret (Voke) Brewer. Jim worked at various jobs over the years; First at NCR and then 38 years at Hobart Welding in various positions including specialty carpentry for international shipments. In younger years, he spent many of his evenings going on wrecker runs with his lifelong friend David Niley, for the Niley family towing service. He was on the Board of Directors for the Darke County Fish and Game Association. Jim was a collector of vintage cars, enjoyed going to car shows and steam engine/vintage tractor festivals. He also liked playing the slots at various casinos. He loved going on vacations with his parents, where in the summer they would go to Michigan and in the winter, to Florida. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, with fishing being his life-long favorite. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Richard “Dick” L. Brewer in 2009.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Fall Healthy Kids Running starts October 2

GREENVILLE – If you haven’t signed up yet for five fun Sundays of running, you don’t want to miss out. It’s time to do it. The first Sunday in October will be here before you know it. “I’m signing up kids ages 2-14 of all athletic...
GREENVILLE, OH
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Radiant Lighthouse Sept. 26 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worship Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Beverly Ann Hirsch

February 22, 1952 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 70) Beverly Hirsch, Age 70, of Greenville passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Hospice of Columbus, OH. She was born February 22, 1952 to the late Harry & Thelma Hirsch (Link) of Greenville, OH. She will be greatly missed and...
GREENVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Farm Science Review Hall of Fame Inductees announced

LONDON, Ohio — They say it takes a village, and The Ohio State University Farm Science Review is no exception. This year, FSR inducted three individuals who have been avid supporters of the show in a multitude of capacities throughout the show’s history into its Hall of Fame. Chuck Gamble, Bill Phillips and Bob Zachrich were recognized as the 2022 honorees at a private event Aug. 17.
LONDON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Jerald “Jerry” Gulley

Jerald “Jerry” Gulley, age 80, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. Jerry was born in Connersville, Indiana, on April 8, 1942, to the late Alvia and Mary (Duckworth) Gulley. In addition to his parents, Jerry was...
NEW MADISON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022

Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in

TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
TROY, OH

