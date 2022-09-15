James “Jim” K. Brewer, age 77, a life-long resident of Greenville, Ohio passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born on September 15, 1944 in Greenville, he was a son to the late Otha & Margaret (Voke) Brewer. Jim worked at various jobs over the years; First at NCR and then 38 years at Hobart Welding in various positions including specialty carpentry for international shipments. In younger years, he spent many of his evenings going on wrecker runs with his lifelong friend David Niley, for the Niley family towing service. He was on the Board of Directors for the Darke County Fish and Game Association. Jim was a collector of vintage cars, enjoyed going to car shows and steam engine/vintage tractor festivals. He also liked playing the slots at various casinos. He loved going on vacations with his parents, where in the summer they would go to Michigan and in the winter, to Florida. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, with fishing being his life-long favorite. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Richard “Dick” L. Brewer in 2009.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO