Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Hillclimbers roll; Raiders fall at home – Local HS Football Week 5 results
Tavien St. Clair went 19-21 for 278 and 5 total touchdowns (4 passing and 1 rushing). Indian Lake ended their two week scoring drought. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Urbana totaled 442 yards of offense. The Hillclimbers have surpassed their win total from 2021. Mechanicsburg’s 20-game...
countynewsonline.org
Boys golf plays Northmont at Meadowbrook golf course
Boys golf lost to Northmont 177-181 in a match played at Meadowbrook golf course. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist with a 40. Aidan Honeyman shot a 46, Mason Shuttleworth a 47 and Carson Good a 48. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with a 52 and Will Gettinger a 61. Waves record...
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Night Football Roundup
PIQUA — The “Battered Helmet” will remain in its rightful place for another year. The Piqua football team made sure of that with a 42-6 win over Sidney Friday night. The Indians, 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL, bounced back in a big way from last week’s loss to Xenia.
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD EVENS UP LEAGUE RECORD
LOWELLVILLE OH- Springfield has been trying all year to find some momentum and hit a winning streak. Thursday night’s game against Lowellville may be what they needed. They fought through a scrappy Lowellville team to win in a sweep. (25-13 25-19 25-21) Madi Lesnak led the Tigers with 9...
Lima News
Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals
A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
Springfield coach reaches career milestone
Springfield girls soccer head coach Justin Kosek recorded his 100th victory with the Tigers in a 6-0 victory over Brookfield.
‘Bigger than the game;’ Tippecanoe football player raises thousands of dollars for new bleachers
TIPP CITY — When Tippecanoe and Stebbins take the field Friday night in Tipp City, it will be the first time with the stadium’s new bleachers that were recently installed. But due to the work and quick-thinking of Gordon Haas, a Tippecanoe football senior, the school’s students will also be a part of that crowd in the bleachers.
countynewsonline.org
James Kent Brewer
James “Jim” K. Brewer, age 77, a life-long resident of Greenville, Ohio passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born on September 15, 1944 in Greenville, he was a son to the late Otha & Margaret (Voke) Brewer. Jim worked at various jobs over the years; First at NCR and then 38 years at Hobart Welding in various positions including specialty carpentry for international shipments. In younger years, he spent many of his evenings going on wrecker runs with his lifelong friend David Niley, for the Niley family towing service. He was on the Board of Directors for the Darke County Fish and Game Association. Jim was a collector of vintage cars, enjoyed going to car shows and steam engine/vintage tractor festivals. He also liked playing the slots at various casinos. He loved going on vacations with his parents, where in the summer they would go to Michigan and in the winter, to Florida. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, with fishing being his life-long favorite. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Richard “Dick” L. Brewer in 2009.
countynewsonline.org
Fall Healthy Kids Running starts October 2
GREENVILLE – If you haven’t signed up yet for five fun Sundays of running, you don’t want to miss out. It’s time to do it. The first Sunday in October will be here before you know it. “I’m signing up kids ages 2-14 of all athletic...
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Radiant Lighthouse Sept. 26 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worship Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.
countynewsonline.org
Beverly Ann Hirsch
February 22, 1952 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 70) Beverly Hirsch, Age 70, of Greenville passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Hospice of Columbus, OH. She was born February 22, 1952 to the late Harry & Thelma Hirsch (Link) of Greenville, OH. She will be greatly missed and...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Farm Science Review Hall of Fame Inductees announced
LONDON, Ohio — They say it takes a village, and The Ohio State University Farm Science Review is no exception. This year, FSR inducted three individuals who have been avid supporters of the show in a multitude of capacities throughout the show’s history into its Hall of Fame. Chuck Gamble, Bill Phillips and Bob Zachrich were recognized as the 2022 honorees at a private event Aug. 17.
countynewsonline.org
Jerald “Jerry” Gulley
Jerald “Jerry” Gulley, age 80, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. Jerry was born in Connersville, Indiana, on April 8, 1942, to the late Alvia and Mary (Duckworth) Gulley. In addition to his parents, Jerry was...
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022
Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
miamivalleytoday.com
WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in
TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
John Voss, founder of Voss Auto Network, dies at 79
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife Gail, his son Brad (Lisa) Voss, his son Craig (Jessica) Voss, and his three grandchildren.
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
