EPS wins charter contract from Crowley for four new LNG-driven vessels

The new vessels, which are expected to be delivered in 2025, will be constructed by South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has secured a charter contract from US-based shipping and logistics firm Crowley for four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered newbuild containerships. Under the long-term time...
MOL and Ferry Sunflower plan to test Berthing Aid System

The Berthing Aid System is intended to improve safety and efficiency of berthing operations. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and its subsidiary Ferry Sunflower have announced their plan to launch a trial use of the Berthing Aid System, which is designed to help vessels during berthing operations. The system is currently...
Suez Canal to roll out new transit toll from 2023

Suez Canal Authority’s decision is termed as inevitable and a necessity to deal with the impact of the current global inflation rates. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) in Egypt has announced that the transit tolls for all types of vessels in the Suez Canal will increase by 15% from next year.
