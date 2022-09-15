Read full article on original website
EPS wins charter contract from Crowley for four new LNG-driven vessels
The new vessels, which are expected to be delivered in 2025, will be constructed by South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has secured a charter contract from US-based shipping and logistics firm Crowley for four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered newbuild containerships. Under the long-term time...
MOL and Ferry Sunflower plan to test Berthing Aid System
The Berthing Aid System is intended to improve safety and efficiency of berthing operations. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and its subsidiary Ferry Sunflower have announced their plan to launch a trial use of the Berthing Aid System, which is designed to help vessels during berthing operations. The system is currently...
Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 GM electric vehicles by 2027
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ.O) plans to order up to 175,000 General Motors electric vehicles over the next five years, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models.
The EU's upcoming ban on Russian crude could shift 1 million barrels a day to these 7 nations next year, energy researcher says
The future of Russian flows could change dramatically as Europe's oil ban kicks in, Here's what the crude oil landscape might look like in 2023.
Suez Canal to roll out new transit toll from 2023
Suez Canal Authority’s decision is termed as inevitable and a necessity to deal with the impact of the current global inflation rates. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) in Egypt has announced that the transit tolls for all types of vessels in the Suez Canal will increase by 15% from next year.
