North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
dallasexpress.com
Fentanyl Laced Overdose Leads to Arrest
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with the death of a man that overdosed on the deadly drug Fentanyl, according to a press release. Gabriel Aldo Fossatti, whose age is not immediately known, was arrested early morning Wednesday at his residence in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl.
Police: A dangerous murder suspect is on the run in Dallas
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Houston Littles IV allegedly shot victims multiple times, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said that he was caught on video surveillance. Both victims have died.
Fentanyl busts and overdoses has local agencies working around the clock
DALLAS — The number of fentanyl-related drug cases has skyrocketed over the last 36 months. Collin, Cooke and Tarrant Counties all had significant developments in the fight to get the deadly substance off the streets. "With only two milligrams of fentanyl, that is a deadly dose for a non-opioid...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
AOL Corp
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
dallasexpress.com
‘Sting Operation’ Leads to Arrest
Dallas Police arrested a man on a felony robbery warrant Thursday afternoon, halting traffic along the westbound 5200 block of Spring Valley Road. With guns drawn, police surrounded a silver Kia Sorento on September 15 at around 2 p.m. Officers on the scene described the incident to The Dallas Express as an “investigation” and a “sting operation,” but were unable to share more details.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Anesthesiologist Charged for Doping IV Bags
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. has been charged with drugging IV bags that allegedly led to the death of at least one person and the injury of many others. He was arrested on Wednesday after a federal investigation found evidence that he appeared to be adding a drug called bupivacaine to IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas, as reported by The Dallas Express.
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year
Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
dallasexpress.com
Local Program Handles Traumatized Children With Care
A new city-wide program will help provide care to traumatized children in the Fort Worth area. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has partnered with Education Service Center Region 11 and Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) to launch the Handle with Care (HWC) program for the 2022-23 school year.
Dallas police need help finding fatal hit-and-run suspect
An unknown driver allegedly fatally struck a victim who was on the sidewalk near 800 S. Denley Drive in Dallas, Texas, at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.
dallasexpress.com
Shopping Center Shooting Leaves Merchants Concerned
A shooting inside a Dallas shopping center on Saturday left one person dead, two injured, and some merchants questioning their safety. Dallas police said the September 10 shooting occurred inside Big T Plaza just after 1:15 p.m. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Javis Dixon, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi....
dallasexpress.com
Local High School Students Allegedly Assaulted Disabled Individual
Two Lone Star High School students were taken into custody by the Frisco Police Department (FSD) following a report law enforcement received of an assault at the school on Wednesday. The suspects, both students at the school, are accused of injuring a disabled individual, according to a police statement. The...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
dallasexpress.com
Whisteblower Claims DISD Fired Her for Uncovering Fraud
A former Dallas Independent School District auditor is seeking reinstatement after she was allegedly terminated for uncovering evidence of “grade and attendance manipulation” at a district high school. Dallas ISD fired Andrea Whelan, its auditor and manager of investigative services, back in late March. Whelan claimed the district...
dallasexpress.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest
A fight that began as a road rage incident on Tuesday led to an arrest in Mesquite after a man pulled a gun and pointed it at another man, according to police. The road rage incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 18600 block of Interstate 635. Police believe that both vehicles involved in the road rage were stopped in a parking lot.
Man accused of molesting 3 girls since 1999 sentenced to life in prison after week-long trial
Harris County prosecutors described the 51-year-old as a "human wrecking ball" due to his ties in at least two other child sexual assault cases since 1999.
25 charged in drug bust at recording studio in Dallas
Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
