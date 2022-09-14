Read full article on original website
Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
ESPN
Kurt Warner's son gets first career start as quarterback for Temple football
Temple has started true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner -- son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner -- against Rutgers on Saturday. Warner was given the nod for his first career start from first-year coach Stan Drayton after a strong showing in his first appearance against Lafayette on Saturday. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns after relieving D'Wan Mathis in the second quarter.
Notable coach says he is not interested in Nebraska job
Following a 1-2 start to the season, Nebraska opted to pull the plug in short order. They fired head coach Scott Frost last week and are now on the hunt for a new lead man. But it’s not going to be legendary Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops. Before speculation...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls
Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
Cornhuskers ex-AD reveals Scott Frost’s bold statement when he was hired
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost was fired early this week after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Bill Moos, Nebraska’s former athletic director, hired Frost back in 2017, and he made some revealing comments this week. “Scott said, ‘I want to have the Husker toughness and...
SB Nation
How to watch Miami at Texas A&M football: Time, TV, spread, and more
The battle between two teams that had high expectations entering the season takes place on Saturday, as No. 13 Miami Hurricanes travel to College Station to take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies. Neither teams looked impressive last week, with Miami struggling with Southern Mississippi in the first half...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady receiving ‘personal day’ for every Wednesday practice in 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady caused a stir this summer by missing training camp for personal time to spend
Arizona State football upset by Eastern Michigan in college football game in Tempe
The Arizona State football team lost to Eastern Michigan on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Look back at our updates on the game. More: ASU football fans call for Herm Edwards, Ray Anderson firings after loss to Eastern Michigan More: Eastern Michigan football trolls Herm...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Upset Watch for Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL・
College football review: How Lincoln Riley's hot USC start impacts Nebraska, Urban Meyer
USC is being rewarded for chasing Lincoln Riley. Nebraska fans are envious of the Trojans' rapid makeover, pushing them overlook Urban Meyer's flaws.
Cole Beasley drawing ‘serious interest’ and contract offers from multiple NFL teams
Cole Beasley remains a free agent with the 2022 NFL season underway, but the veteran slot receiver is reportedly generating
NFL・
Texas A&M savagely trolled by Appalachian State football fans on College Gameday
Texas A&M football was shockingly upset last week by the Appalachian State Mountaineers, an unranked Sun Belt conference squad that snuck up on the Aggies with a 17-14 victory. It was a stunning loss for Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies, but also a defining moment for Appalachian State football and their fans.
247Sports
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game
The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner
Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Slams Western Michigan Fans for Throwing Bottles
The Pitt Panthers head coach wasn't pleased with the police escort into the game.
LOOK: Dan Mullen makes his Week 3 picks, including several interesting upsets
Another week of college football means another week of picks across the country. With several big matchups slated for Friday and Saturday, ESPN’s Dan Mullen has released a first look at some of his picks for some of the weekend’s best games. Amongst Mullen’s eight picks, he has...
ESPN College GameDay on Miami’s Cristobal, cafecito, Canes, but picks Texas A&M over UM
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies were supposed to get all the attention Saturday in College Station for ESPN College GameDay — that is, until Appalachian State ruined the party by upsetting Texas A&M last weekend.
