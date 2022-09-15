Alan Lee Buffalo, age 56, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Buffalo was born November 20, 1965, in Houston, Texas. He was a Texarkana resident but was formerly of Enid, Oklahoma. Alan loved fishing, especially bass fishing, and he rode motorcycles until 2007. Alan loved flirting with the ladies. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO