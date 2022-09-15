Read full article on original website
txktoday.com
Alan Buffalo
Alan Lee Buffalo, age 56, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Buffalo was born November 20, 1965, in Houston, Texas. He was a Texarkana resident but was formerly of Enid, Oklahoma. Alan loved fishing, especially bass fishing, and he rode motorcycles until 2007. Alan loved flirting with the ladies. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
txktoday.com
Dorothy Jean Higginbotham
Dorothy Jean Varnado Higginbotham, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, September 9, 2022 in a local hospice facility. Mrs. Higginbotham was born October 22, 1930, in El Dorado, Arkansas. She was a retired teacher and a member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana. She was preceded in death by...
txktoday.com
Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
