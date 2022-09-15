Read full article on original website
Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move. Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.
27 First News
Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
WTOV 9
East Liverpool dedicates new turf field
Columbiana County, OH — It was a celebration in East Liverpool As the high school welcomed in it's newest edition to the athletic facilities. There's new turf on the Potter's home field. “Words can't express how happy I am for the community that there's an excellent playing surface to...
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
John Voss, founder of Voss Auto Network, dies at 79
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife Gail, his son Brad (Lisa) Voss, his son Craig (Jessica) Voss, and his three grandchildren.
kentwired.com
Friends and family share memories of Megan Richards, a Kent State student who died of brain cancer at 22
Megan Richards’ loved ones remember her as being kind, loving and strong. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Megan Marie Richards, a Kent State student, died at the age of 22 following a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. Richards was born on May 21, 2000, and grew up in Broadview...
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
WFMJ.com
Bob Hagan challenges Michael Rulli to debate after Rulli accuses him of harassing customers
Republican Ohio Senate candidate, Michael Rulli has accused his Democratic candidate, Bob Hagan of walking into his grocery store and harassing customers. The allegations came to light after Rulli posted a video to his Facebook page of a man who is said to be Hagan walking inside the store, walking around the produce department and eventually leaving.
WFMJ.com
Murder investigated in Youngstown's entertainment district
The heart of downtown Youngstown turns from the city's entertainment district into a scene of tragedy overnight. Gunfire rang out along West Federal Street leaving one man dead. So far police aren't saying much about him, a suspect, or what led to the shooting. 21 News is pressing for answers...
Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County
A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours.
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
