ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Lawton Listed at $550,000

Wait, the most expensive home for sale in Lawton has paneling?. This single-family home on Huzzy Lake was built back in 1960. With 3 bedrooms and two baths, this home has 2,143 square feet of living space, which breaks down to about $257 a square foot. To put that in perspective, the average cost to build a home in Michigan ranges between $90 - $150 per square foot. However, I think the Lake view has something to do with the price.
LAWTON, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy