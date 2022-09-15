ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Billings Parade of Homes 2022 starts this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Home Builders Association, the H.B.A., Is hosting this year's Parade of Homes happening this weekend and next. What better way to see the latest in home design trends than the Billings Parade of Homes?. For the last 32 years, contractors, suppliers, and interior designers have been...
As a Montana Native, It's Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
Try out these cheap eats in Billings

These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
Montana Ave soon to be under the lights

One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
Fergus makes a statement with 24-3 win in Laurel

Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos.
Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola

Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
Exciting new shops and restaurant opening soon on West End

Billings’ West End is popping with newly built businesses! Langlas & Associates, Inc. is building a new business complex near Grand Avenue and 38th Street. A new restaurant is opening next month nearby “Cork & Barrel.”. The restaurant is an upscale bar atmosphere featuring fine wines and steaks....
Hello, Montana – Billings Depot, looking to 2023

Michelle Williams with the Billings Depot talks about the upcoming programming happening at the depot in 2023. The Billings Depot was also recently deemed a Certified Autism Center. This means that all staff has been trained to accommodate sensory-sensitive visitors. Having this certification makes the Billings Depot an even more welcoming environment.
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker

BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
Teen Shooters "They feel emboldened in the system"

Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Sept. 16)

• Bozeman Gallatin 14, Billings Senior 10: Garrett Dahlke found Quinn Clark for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 remaining to lift the Raptors to their third win. Following the score, Senior drove to the Gallatin 3 yard-line with 1:50 remaining, but fumbled, and Clark recovered to seal the win. Bryce Mikkelson had a 19-yard run on the Raptors' game-winning drive and Evan Cherry caught a 13-yard pass.
UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested

The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
