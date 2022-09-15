ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Fergus makes a statement with 24-3 win in Laurel

Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos.
LAUREL, MT
406mtsports.com

The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Sept. 16)

• Bozeman Gallatin 14, Billings Senior 10: Garrett Dahlke found Quinn Clark for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 remaining to lift the Raptors to their third win. Following the score, Senior drove to the Gallatin 3 yard-line with 1:50 remaining, but fumbled, and Clark recovered to seal the win. Bryce Mikkelson had a 19-yard run on the Raptors' game-winning drive and Evan Cherry caught a 13-yard pass.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker

BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockwood, MT
City
Laurel, MT
Laurel, MT
Education
Local
Montana Education
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
LAUREL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Spirit#The Homecoming#Highschool#Laurel High School#Lhs Student Council#Soccer Moms#Purple#The Laurel Invite#Lhs Cross Country
yourbigsky.com

Try out these cheap eats in Billings

These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Ave soon to be under the lights

One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola

Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested

The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Exciting new shops and restaurant opening soon on West End

Billings’ West End is popping with newly built businesses! Langlas & Associates, Inc. is building a new business complex near Grand Avenue and 38th Street. A new restaurant is opening next month nearby “Cork & Barrel.”. The restaurant is an upscale bar atmosphere featuring fine wines and steaks....
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy