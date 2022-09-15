ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer announces retirement from pro tennis

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLpro_0hwktAkL00

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

This decision comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which is expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career and signals the real end of an era in tennis.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 — he has had a series of knee operations — and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time.”

Tennis great Serena Williams announces retirement plans

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer posted his news on Twitter , saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Federer’s last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police search for missing man

SUSQUEHANNA BOROUGH (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is asking for public help in finding a man who has not been seen or heard from since the beginning of September. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough and has been missing since September 1st. Police are describing Barber as 5’11”, 160 lbs […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Retirement Savings#Swiss#Grand Slam#Centre Court#The All England Club#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
TENNIS
BBC

Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September

Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'The end of a magnificent era... you changed the game!': Judy Murray, Billie Jean King and new world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz lead tributes to 'inspirational' Roger Federer after the 20-time Grand Slam champion retires from tennis at the age of 41

Roger Federer has been hailed as the 'champion's champion' that went on to 'change the game' of tennis by the sport's past and present heroes. Federer announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the age of 41, with the last tournament of his illustrious career to be the Laver Cup in London, scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena next weekend.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising drivers that all lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash earlier on Friday. According to PennDOT, lanes on Interstate 80 East were closed after a multi-vehicle crash, the road has since been reopened. For more information on the current road closures head to 511PA.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of vandalizing car by pouring oil inside

RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she vandalized a car multiple ways including pouring oil inside it. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday troopers were called to an incident. Through an investigation it was found that a 26-year-old woman damaged a man’s car by […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of choking ex faces more charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged for allegedly choking his ex now faces more charges after police say he resisted arrest and spit on police and hospital staff. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Gerald Brian Hotchkiss III, 42, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in May when he was doing drugs with his ex-girlfriend […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy