Read full article on original website
Related
mrobusinesstoday.com
Pratt & Whitney Canada awarded Type Certification for the PW800 engine program
Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812GA engine was selected to power the Gulfstream G400 business jet. The PW800 engine program by Pratt & Whitney Canada has reached a key phase of development after its PW812GA engine was awarded the Type Certification by Transport Canada Civil Aviation. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp had announced in October 2021 that Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812GA engine was selected to power the Gulfstream G400 business jet. Pratt & Whitney Canada is a business unit of Pratt & Whitney. The PW814GA-powered G500 entered into service in September 2018 followed by the PW815GA-powered G600 in August 2019.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Air India launches Vihaan.AI to boost makeover Strategy
Air India with the new plan aims to draw out a blueprint to offer the absolute best in class customer service, MRO assistance, technology, product, reliability and hospitality. India’s first and longest-running airline, Air India has unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to re-establish itself, and affirm its position as a...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Air Canada signs purchase agreement for 30 ES-30 electric aircraft with Heart Aerospace
The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for Air Canada. Air Canada has signed a purchase agreement with Heart Aerospace of Sweden for 30 ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft. The aircraft are currently under development by Heart Aerospace at its Sweden facility. The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for the operator. The electric regional aircraft is expected to enter service in 2028. According to the agreement, Air Canada has also acquired a US$5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer engages OGMA for A-29 Super Tucano support and modernization
OGMA will also support future modifications to the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to meet the requirements of current and future customers in the region. Embraer has commenced the engagement process for OGMA S.A., the Company’s subsidiary in Portugal, to perform support and maintenance for the A-29 Super Tucano. OGMA will also support future modifications to the aircraft to meet the requirements of current and future customers in the region. This will make OGMA the first company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to have the maintenance and modernization capabilities.
Comments / 0