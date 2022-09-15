The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for Air Canada. Air Canada has signed a purchase agreement with Heart Aerospace of Sweden for 30 ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft. The aircraft are currently under development by Heart Aerospace at its Sweden facility. The new ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and will yield significant operational savings and benefits for the operator. The electric regional aircraft is expected to enter service in 2028. According to the agreement, Air Canada has also acquired a US$5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO