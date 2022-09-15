ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

The St. Louis Renaissance Festival Has Arrived, M'Lady [PHOTOS]

The opening of this year’s St. Louis Renaissance Festival took place in Wentzville, MO this past weekend. Located in Rotary Park, the festival grounds host medieval entertainment and feats of strength every weekend until October 23rd. Jousting, Turkey legs, and many photo opportunities await amongst fantasy enthusiasts. The grounds are open 10am - 6pm every weekend until the festival comes to a close on October 23, 2022. - Reuben Hemmer.
WENTZVILLE, MO
topshelfmusicmag.com

Twenty One Pilots make it snow in St. Louis

Live music is absolutely incredible, isn’t it? There is something genuinely remarkable about the way a packed house can produce an energy that transfers from person to person so fluidly. It is unlike almost anything else in this world. It finds ways to bring humans together in a way that — next to probably only food — we have yet to match as a society. Which is why it was so devastating when live shows and events went away for a while. It left us all feeling unrecognizably isolated and alone. It seemed like the days of gathering together to enjoy a common entertainment had vanished… been erased… died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into. In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication. “I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Days adds more fun to three-day festival

Four new attractions have been added to this year’s Eureka Days schedule, including a child-size claw machine, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament and a First Responder Home Run Derby. The three-day festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Most of the events will take...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in St. Louis

St. Louis is an iconic city, its Gateway Arch marking the point of embarkation of Lewis and Clark’s groundbreaking expedition to the unknown west. St. Louis has since hosted many more important historical events, from Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis to world-famous Blues musicians. When I wasn’t paddle-wheeling...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

