contagionlive.com
Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid
COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
Why This Unexpected Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Culprit is Found in Long-COVID Patients
When it comes to herpesviruses, once infected, stay infected. One unique trait of herpesviruses is the ability to stay latent (i.e., dormant) in the infected host for life. In this latent state, the herpesvirus is inactive, and no virus replication occurs. But in times of stress or immunosuppression, latent herpesvirus can reactivate, start replicating and cause problems.
Ars Technica
Moderna-backed mouse study offers first head-to-head BA.5, BA.1 booster data
In mice, the BA.5-targeting bivalent booster now rolling out nationwide did an equally good job at thwarting the BA.5 omicron subvariant as the bivalent booster targeting its predecessor, BA.1, which US regulators passed on. That's according to a pre-print study—which hasn't been peer-reviewed or formally published—authored by researchers at Moderna...
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
ajmc.com
ICER Releases Draft Evidence Report on Gene Therapies for Hemophilia A and B
Despite $2.5 million placeholder price tags, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review draft evidence report considers gene therapy cost-effective versus comparators in both hemophilia A and B. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a draft evidence report concluding that gene therapies for hemophilia A and...
getnews.info
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 100+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 100+ pipeline drugs in the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
labpulse.com
FDA grants 510(k) clearance to DiaSorin for COVID-19 kit
September 14, 2022 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance to DiaSorin for its Simplexa COVID-19 Direct kit, the firm announced Wednesday. The kit, which runs on DiaSorin's Liaison MDX molecular diagnostics system, provides a sample-to-answer test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 directly from nasopharyngeal or nasal swab specimens.
What It's Like to Participate in a Clinical Trial for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is one of the most dynamic areas for clinical-trial research
Managed Healthcare Executive
FDA Updates for the Week of Sept. 12, 2022
The FDA has approved new therapies for psoriasis and kidney dysfunction. The agency has also scheduled an advisory committee meeting for nonprescription birth control and accepted applications for longer-acting aripiprazole, Rett syndrome drug, and an enzyme replacement therapy. Additionally, Clovis has submits supplemental applications for Rubraca. FDA approves first-in-class therapy...
pharmacytimes.com
Trial Results Support Ongoing Investigation of Enfortumab Vedotin-ejfv, Pembrolizumab for First-Line Advanced Urothelial Cancer
Results demonstrated a 64.5% confirmed objective response rate in patients treated with the investigational combination. New data from the phase 1b/2 EV-103 clinical trial cohort K support ongoing research into the use of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) in combination with pembrolizumab, and enfortumab vedotin-ejfv alone in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy.
Nature.com
Ixazomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone consolidation with randomized ixazomib or lenalidomide maintenance after autologous transplant in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access...
verywellhealth.com
Sunitinib (Sutent) – Oral
Sutent (sunitinib) may cause life-threatening hepatotoxicity (damage to the liver). Tell your healthcare provider if you have or have ever had liver disease. Seek medical help, if you have, itching, dark urine, yellow eyes and skin, and discomfort or pain in the right upper abdominal area. You may have to decrease the dose or temporarily stop taking sunitinib.
pharmacytimes.com
Treatment Options for C. difficile Infection (CDI)
Paul Feuerstadt, MD: How can we go about treating Clostridioides difficile optimally? Well, we can lookat the guidelines. The Infectious Diseases Society of America—Society of Healthcare Epidemiologists of America guidelines were updated in 2021. Bincy, can you walk us through what the recommendations were for treatment of a first episode of C diff?
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy for OTOF-Mediated Hearing Loss Gets Green Light to Enter the Clinic
In nonclinical studies, AK-OTOF was well-tolerated in both mice and non-human primates. The FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for Akouos’ AK-OTOF, an investigational dual adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended for the treatment of otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss, clearing the way for a clinical trial to begin.1.
MedicalXpress
Study finds decline in performance of some COVID-19 home testing kits during omicron period
The performance of some home testing kits for COVID-19 appears to have declined as the omicron variant emerged, suggests a study published by The BMJ today. The findings, based on three widely used rapid antigen tests, show that performance improved when tests used both nose and throat samples compared with nasal samples only.
getnews.info
Epilepsy Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight
“DelveInsight’s Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 70+ pipeline drugs in the Epilepsy pipeline landscape”. DelveInsight’s ‘Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2022‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline epilepsy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the epilepsy pipeline domain.
healio.com
Pembrolizumab plus chemoradiotherapy shows favorable EFS trend in head/neck cancer
The addition of pembrolizumab to chemoradiotherapy demonstrated a trend toward longer EFS among patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, according to data presented at ESMO Congress. Although the difference in EFS compared with placebo and chemoradiotherapy (CRT) did not achieve statistical significance, the results of the...
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
