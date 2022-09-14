Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Could Put its Battery-Making Plans in Germany on Hold
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be putting its plans of manufacturing battery cells in Germany on hold, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report said that currently, the electric vehicle (EV) major is focused on qualifying for EV and battery manufacturing tax credits in the U.S. The report said...
GM Gets Into a New Industry to One-Up Tesla and Ford
General Motors (GM) has promised to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) in electric vehicles by the end of the current decade. But the legacy automaker is not behind its big rival in autonomous vehicles, another segment considered to be part of auto industry's future. Indeed, its Cruise subsidiary, which specializes...
Fisker Hits a Major Milestone on Road to Affordable EVs for All
On the one hand, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has no intentions of producing a low-cost all-electric vehicle, one of its top executives confirmed on Tuesday. On the flip side is Fisker (FSR) , the upstart EV maker run by electric-vehicle veteran Henrik Fisker, which also on Tuesday rolled out its very first Fisker Ocean on Magna International’s (MGA) high-volume production line.
US News and World Report
Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
insideevs.com
Germany: Plug-in Car Sales Returned To Growth In August 2022
Good news comes from Germany, where car sales rebounded a bit after several months of decline. New passenger car registrations increased in August by 3% year-over-year to 199,183. However, during the first eight months of the year, new registrations decreased by 10% to 1,643,069. Plug-in electric cars also returned to...
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push
Ford (F) is serious about its transition into an electric vehicle company and now it is making sure its dealership network is on the same page. Gone are the days where General Motors (GM) is its main competitor, as Ford CEO Jim Farley now considers Tesla (TSLA) its top rival.
What Rivian Taught Drivers About Electric Off-Road Vehicles
Rivian changed the game with the electric R1T pickup truck. Here's what the automaker taught us about electric off-road vehicles. The post What Rivian Taught Drivers About Electric Off-Road Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fisker’s sold-out EV has a sun roof that’s also a solar panel
Fisker Ocean EV. FiskerThe designer behind vehicles like BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9 storms into the EV market with Fisker Ocean.
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
FOXBusiness
Biden promotes expensive electric vehicles at auto show amid record inflation
President Biden promoted multiple electric vehicles (EV) with high price tags Wednesday during a trip to the Detroit Auto Show as he continues to push a green transition. During the event, Biden boarded a Cadillac LYRIQ, an electric SUV which has a starting price of more than $60,000. The president was also seen checking out EVs costing more than $40,000.
Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E
Uber Comfort Electric allows drivers to ride in a new Tesla Model 3, Polestar II, or a Ford Mustang Mach-E EV. The post Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
