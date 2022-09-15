ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Red hot Trojans host Fresno State in first night game of the season

The Lincoln Riley era is off to a near-perfect start. The Trojans’ air raid offense proved more than effective against Rice University, blowing out the Owls 66-14 on opening weekend. To follow that up, USC defeated Pac-12 Conference rival Stanford 41-28 last Saturday. With 107 points in the team’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Men’s tennis opens season in Athens

Men’s tennis will gear up for the upcoming 55th Southern Intercollegiate Championship to be held in Athens, Georgia, starting Friday. The event, which has taken place each year since 1968, is one of the greatest and longest-running fall tournaments in college tennis history. The University of Georgia will host...
ATHENS, GA
Jam Journal: Such a short time to be there

Hi. I’m not usually here. If you turn the page a few times, that’s where I normally reside. I’m the sports editor here at Daily Trojan, but with Los Angeles finally seeing some rain last weekend, I figured I would talk about one of my favorite songs: “Box of Rain” by the Grateful Dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New exhibit at Fisher illustrates healing through art

Emblazoned on the walls of the brand new exhibition at the Fisher Museum, Louise Bourgeois reflects on the powerful nature of art as therapy. “Louise Bourgeois: What is the Shape of This Problem?” opened at the museum Sept. 6. The exhibit consists of 145 works borrowed from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation and curated by Naomi Potter from the Esker Foundation. Though Louise Bourgeois is mainly recognized for her sculptural practice, this show focuses on different mediums including drawing, writing and printmaking.
LOS ANGELES, CA

