Emblazoned on the walls of the brand new exhibition at the Fisher Museum, Louise Bourgeois reflects on the powerful nature of art as therapy. “Louise Bourgeois: What is the Shape of This Problem?” opened at the museum Sept. 6. The exhibit consists of 145 works borrowed from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation and curated by Naomi Potter from the Esker Foundation. Though Louise Bourgeois is mainly recognized for her sculptural practice, this show focuses on different mediums including drawing, writing and printmaking.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO