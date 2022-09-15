ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Independent

12 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: 5 Pairs of Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get for Under $100

  Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!

When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!. Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand - the sound specialists from the...
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Bose’s QuietComfort II buds deliver the best noise canceling we’ve heard

It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen new earbuds from Bose, and in that time Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have taken the noise-canceling throne. Bose retakes that spot with the Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds (available at Amazon for $299.00), which offer noise canceling that meets or beats every pair of headphones we’ve tested, period.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save up to $102 on Sony's Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Google's excellent Pixel Buds Pro return to record low price of $175

Google's Pixel Buds Pro return to their record low price as summer comes to an end. If you're shopping around AirPods Pro alternatives, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds to buy. Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $174.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, they...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22: Which one should you get?

The iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 is a face-off that continues to fan the flames of the great iOS vs. Android debate. You’re likely looking for a deciding factor — that sparkling selling point — that helps you choose one over the other. Forget all the noise...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Need noise-canceling headphones? These Treblab over-ears are 42% off

Finding a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that don't break the bank can be tricky, but there's good news: The Treblab Z2 noise-canceling headphones are currently discounted by 42% for only $69 today. The Treblab Z2 headphones use Neodynamium 40mm drivers to bring you seamless sound. If you want to...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Best phone controllers in 2022: The ultimate mobile game controllers

Mobile games are better than ever, but mashing your fingers on a glass touchscreen isn’t ideal, these phone controllers will transform your mobile gaming experience. Phone controllers come in two standard designs: a Nintendo Switch-esque frame that extends across the phone, or a regular controller with a phone holder attached to it. Each has their own benefits and drawbacks, such as limited case support or restricted portability, which we’ll cover in our picks.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

The best external DVD drives in 2022

The best external DVD drives offer a simple way to rewatch your favorite old-school films on modern devices. In fact, there are still a number of benefits that come with having access to an optical media drive — from enjoying a library of older games and movies, to creating longer lasting backups of important or sentimental data.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Get the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with a sweet $80 discount

Bose's excellent QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $249 on Amazon—that's a sweet $80 off its $329 MSRP. The headphones have been discounted to as low as $229 during Prime Day, but this deal makes them much more affordable. The QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless headphones on the market and Bose's flagship offering. And if you are looking to buy a new pair of premium headphones with excellent ANC and sound quality, you can't go wrong with them, especially at their discounted price.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These $50 JBL Earbuds Get You 24 Hours of Battery Life

Looking for a new pair of earbuds? JBL is one of our favorite audio brands and right now the JBL Free II are down to just $49.99 — a 50% discount off their original price of $99.95. Buy: JBL Free II Earbuds $49.95 $49.95 These wireless earbuds feature JBL’s signature bold, bass-forward sound, with easy pairing to let you stream music or take calls from your phone or laptop. Easily access your device’s voice assistant system so you can change songs, adjust volume and more, using just your voice. Unlike some bulky earbuds, these fit securely in your ears to create...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

SteelSeries Arena 9 review: Bringing 5.1 surround sound back to gaming PCs

Once upon a time, desktop computer speakers actually mattered. That was more than a decade ago, long before gaming headsets filled the land and wireless Bluetooth headphones were any good. In the early 2000's, more people also had actual desktops computers chained to desks, so it was worth investing a bit in decent audio. SteelSeries' new Arena 9 surround sound PC speakers reminds me of that era, a time when I eagerly strung cables throughout my dorm room to connect Logitech's legendary Z-680 surround sound speakers. (Apologies for anyone who lived near me. I tried to keep things civil, I swear!)
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

iOS 16: How to get battery percentage on your iPhone

"How do I get battery percentage on iPhone?" is one of the most searched queries on Google as the tech world gushes about a new iOS 16 feature Apple revived. Back by popular demand, the battery percentage has returned to the status bar!. Some say it still needs tweaking, however,...
CELL PHONES

