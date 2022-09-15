Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 DAYS AGO