Phone Arena
The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price
If you thought Apple's AirPods Max were getting too cheap to turn down at lower than ever prices of $429 and $370 in brand-new and "like new" condition respectively of late, wait until you check out Amazon's fresh Bose QuietComfort 45 deal. Released just last year, these over-ear bad boys...
12 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans
In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
RS Recommends: 5 Pairs of Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get for Under $100
Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...
Phone Arena
Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!
When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!. Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand - the sound specialists from the...
reviewed.com
Bose’s QuietComfort II buds deliver the best noise canceling we’ve heard
It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen new earbuds from Bose, and in that time Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have taken the noise-canceling throne. Bose retakes that spot with the Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds (available at Amazon for $299.00), which offer noise canceling that meets or beats every pair of headphones we’ve tested, period.
CNET
Save up to $102 on Sony's Portable Bluetooth Speakers
Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings...
laptopmag.com
Google's excellent Pixel Buds Pro return to record low price of $175
Google's Pixel Buds Pro return to their record low price as summer comes to an end. If you're shopping around AirPods Pro alternatives, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds to buy. Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $174.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, they...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22: Which one should you get?
The iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 is a face-off that continues to fan the flames of the great iOS vs. Android debate. You’re likely looking for a deciding factor — that sparkling selling point — that helps you choose one over the other. Forget all the noise...
laptopmag.com
HP Victus 15 (2022) review — is this cheap gaming laptop actually good?
The HP Victus 15 is a budget-friendly laptop that targets casual gamers who don’t demand the latest and the greatest specs, but this HP rig faces stiff competition. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Put your snobbiness away for the HP Victus 15....
ZDNet
Need noise-canceling headphones? These Treblab over-ears are 42% off
Finding a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that don't break the bank can be tricky, but there's good news: The Treblab Z2 noise-canceling headphones are currently discounted by 42% for only $69 today. The Treblab Z2 headphones use Neodynamium 40mm drivers to bring you seamless sound. If you want to...
laptopmag.com
Best phone controllers in 2022: The ultimate mobile game controllers
Mobile games are better than ever, but mashing your fingers on a glass touchscreen isn’t ideal, these phone controllers will transform your mobile gaming experience. Phone controllers come in two standard designs: a Nintendo Switch-esque frame that extends across the phone, or a regular controller with a phone holder attached to it. Each has their own benefits and drawbacks, such as limited case support or restricted portability, which we’ll cover in our picks.
laptopmag.com
The best external DVD drives in 2022
The best external DVD drives offer a simple way to rewatch your favorite old-school films on modern devices. In fact, there are still a number of benefits that come with having access to an optical media drive — from enjoying a library of older games and movies, to creating longer lasting backups of important or sentimental data.
Get the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with a sweet $80 discount
Bose's excellent QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $249 on Amazon—that's a sweet $80 off its $329 MSRP. The headphones have been discounted to as low as $229 during Prime Day, but this deal makes them much more affordable. The QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless headphones on the market and Bose's flagship offering. And if you are looking to buy a new pair of premium headphones with excellent ANC and sound quality, you can't go wrong with them, especially at their discounted price.
laptopmag.com
Small Pixel phone may be in the works — could a Google Pixel 7a fill the hole of iPhone 14 mini?
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on their way, set to arrive on October 6, but there's now another mysterious Pixel phone in the mix, and it's expected to be a "small-screen flagship machine," according to a new rumor. A post on Weibo from Digital Chat Station (via...
laptopmag.com
Discover Samsung Fall Event 2022: Save $250 on Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and more
The Discover Samsung Fall Event offers amazing discounts through Sunday, September 18. Samsung's sitewide sale features limited time flash 3-hour flash deals and one-day deals on top-rated gadgets. So if you want to usher in the new season with new tech, don't miss these early fall savings on Samsung's best...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro battery life results are in — and we're not impressed
Battery life results for the iPhone 14 Pro are in! "How long can this phone last on a charge?" is one of the most popular questions consumers ask before shelling out hundreds on a new smartphone. Now that we've got the runtime for the iPhone 14 Pro, you can make...
RS Recommends: These $50 JBL Earbuds Get You 24 Hours of Battery Life
Looking for a new pair of earbuds? JBL is one of our favorite audio brands and right now the JBL Free II are down to just $49.99 — a 50% discount off their original price of $99.95. Buy: JBL Free II Earbuds $49.95 $49.95 These wireless earbuds feature JBL’s signature bold, bass-forward sound, with easy pairing to let you stream music or take calls from your phone or laptop. Easily access your device’s voice assistant system so you can change songs, adjust volume and more, using just your voice. Unlike some bulky earbuds, these fit securely in your ears to create...
Engadget
SteelSeries Arena 9 review: Bringing 5.1 surround sound back to gaming PCs
Once upon a time, desktop computer speakers actually mattered. That was more than a decade ago, long before gaming headsets filled the land and wireless Bluetooth headphones were any good. In the early 2000's, more people also had actual desktops computers chained to desks, so it was worth investing a bit in decent audio. SteelSeries' new Arena 9 surround sound PC speakers reminds me of that era, a time when I eagerly strung cables throughout my dorm room to connect Logitech's legendary Z-680 surround sound speakers. (Apologies for anyone who lived near me. I tried to keep things civil, I swear!)
laptopmag.com
iOS 16: How to get battery percentage on your iPhone
"How do I get battery percentage on iPhone?" is one of the most searched queries on Google as the tech world gushes about a new iOS 16 feature Apple revived. Back by popular demand, the battery percentage has returned to the status bar!. Some say it still needs tweaking, however,...
Best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S22 in 2022
There's no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S22 series, so check out our picks for the best wireless earbuds for Samsung's phone.
