Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wajr.com
Meeting in the works to discuss Bon Vista fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Local officials with Monongalia County and the city of Morgantown are planning to meet to discuss how a future disaster, such as the fire at Bon Vista Apartments earlier this summer, can be avoided in the future. In response to the concerns of victims of the...
wajr.com
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
wajr.com
Weather hurts BOPARC pool revenues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
wajr.com
Marion County woman charged after police find marijuana plants
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A Marion County woman is facing charges after police found marijuana growing in her home while following up on reports of child neglect and drug activity. Reports indicate police went to the home of Arial Stanley, 28, and found two marijuana plants on the front...
Comments / 0