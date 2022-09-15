Read full article on original website
Related
Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday.The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.Worley has started 54 games in his NFL career, but only played in four last season for Detroit and Baltimore. Webb is a rookie out of the Citadel who was waived by the Ravens and then signed to their practice squad last month.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Aggies Star Freshman Evan Stewart, Denver Harris, Two Others Suspended vs. Miami
The Aggies will be without three talented freshmen for their Saturday night showdown with Miami
247Sports
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
Texas football WR commit Jonah Wilson playing like a 5-Star in 2022
Wide receiver recruiting has taken center stage of late on the trail for Texas football and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. Texas could be one step away from rounding out the wide receiver recruiting in the 2023 class, which this staff is hoping will come from the highly touted four-star Longview wideout Jalen Hale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Texas A&M will be without 4 players vs. Miami
Just hours before their game against Miami on Saturday night, it was reported that Texas A&M will be without four players, all of whom will miss the game for violating team rules. The report comes from 24/7’s GigEm. The players are freshmen wide receiver Evan Stewart, wide receiver Chris...
ESPN College GameDay on Miami’s Cristobal, cafecito, Canes, but picks Texas A&M over UM
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies were supposed to get all the attention Saturday in College Station for ESPN College GameDay — that is, until Appalachian State ruined the party by upsetting Texas A&M last weekend.
Comments / 0