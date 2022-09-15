Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom is reportedly prepping 2024 presidential campaign if Biden doesn't run
Unnamed sources recently told The Wrap that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to run for president in 2024 if sitting President Joe Biden opts out of the race.
Video shows 'unauthorized access' to election equipment in Georgia the day after Jan. 6
Court filing: Republican Party official and fake Trump elector in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy voting system components at elections office Jan. 7, 2021.
Comments / 0