Health Services

BBC

US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud

US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
The Guardian

Liz Truss may face Lords rebellion over Northern Ireland bill

Liz Truss is facing a potential House of Lords rebellion over proposed legislation to rip up part of the Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland amid concerns that it gives ministers “dictatorial” powers to pen and pass laws without scrutiny. About 50 Conservative, Labour and cross party peers are...
BBC

Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue

A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
BBC

Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine

A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
BBC

Renee MacRae: Murder trial told of police station incident

The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and their young son in 1976 has heard how his wife told him to leave a police interview. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and three-year-old Andrew MacRae in the Highlands. The High Court in Inverness heard Mr...
BBC

Cambridgeshire policeman sentenced for controlling behaviour

A police officer has been told by a judge he was "lucky" not to be jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against a partner. PC George Georgiou, 44, from Ware, Hertfordshire, serves with Cambridgeshire Police. St Albans Crown Court heard he used his position to "bully" his partner and "caused...
BBC

Dr Heather Steen seeks to be removed from medical register again

A doctor accused of a cover-up over the death of a nine-year-old patient has made a renewed application to remove herself from the medical register. Dr Heather Steen is said by the General Medical Council (GMC) to have acted dishonestly in trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death.
