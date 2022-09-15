ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ugandans celebrate the queen's life in church service

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1AQQ_0hwkAFch00

Hundreds of Ugandans attended a memorial service Thursday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II , a somber ceremony that underscored affection for the departed British monarch in this East African country.

Speakers in the Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, included Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, who paid tribute to the queen as an "endearing” leader.

“She wasn't the queen of England alone," she said. "She was the queen of all of us in the Commonwealth.”

The Rev. Jonathan Kisawuzi, the cathedral's dean, spoke of the queen's “faith, courage and direction” in her 70-year reign. “We will remember her always,” he said.

Uganda is one of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth, a group of mostly former British colonies that now includes others, such as Rwanda, that were not part of the British Empire.

Elizabeth is fondly remembered among Ugandans, who recall her attendance in Kampala of the 2007 Commonwealth summit.

“It was a great occasion for Uganda,” Eunice Okullo, a political activist who was among those attending Thursday's memorial service, said of the queen's visit 15 years ago. “She ate Ugandan food s — that's what they told us.”

Others spoke of the queen's ability to connect with the people she had met.

“”Much as we are mourning, we are also celebrating the queen's achievements," said retired prisons commissioner Mary Kaddu. “We are celebrating her life.”

The queen, who died Sept. 8, will get a state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Watch live as Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service begins in St George’s Chapel

Watch live as Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service begins after her coffin was carried into St George’s Chapel following the late monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.A procession of royal family members, including King Charles III, walked behind the hearse as it approached Windsor Castle ahead of the committal.The Queen will be buried in King George VI’s chapel in a private service later on Monday.Hundreds of dignitaries were in attendance for the Queen’s funeral in London, with presidents and prime ministers past and present among the 2,000-strong congregation.The funeral began after the King led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeje Odongo
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
ABC News

King Charles III leaves note on coffin of his mom, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II with a note on her coffin as she was laid to rest Monday. In a note that was tucked into a wreath of flowers and foliage chosen by Charles, the new king wrote, "In loving and devoted memory." Charles...
WORLD
BBC

Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle

The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
RELIGION
ABC News

ABC News

832K+
Followers
178K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy