The Indiana Department of Education is congratulating ten Indiana schools, three of them in the Region, for being honored as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.“Our Indiana Blue Ribbon Schools are consistently raising the bar year after year, with a keen focus on moving the needle for all students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Despite the challenges that are so frequently discussed throughout our country and our world, these schools have risen above, and they continue to rise above in order to improve the lives of their students through quality education.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO