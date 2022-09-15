Jimmy Ralph Ellis, 88

Jimmy Ralph Ellis was born in Browntown, Ohio May 18, 1934 to William F. and Neta Marie (Berry) Ellis. He finished his sojourn on earth September 12, 2022 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by twin sons, his parents and siblings Helen, Wilfred and Berneda Yockey Fultz and his nephew Keith (Pat) Ellis.

Jimmy worked in the family mill, Wm. Ellis and Sons, from an early age until his retirement in 1999 aside from time in the US Army at the request of Uncle Sam. In June of 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Alice Ring. They were blessed with a long and happy marriage and a beautiful life. To mourn his passing Jimmy leaves Mary Alice, children Sandy (Andy) Purdy, Jeff (Kathy) Ellis, Susan (Rick) Crowe and Leigh Anne (Dave) Granger; brother-in-law Ralph Fultz; grandchildren Robin Purdy, Randal (Todd) McClimans, Rhett (Alisha) Purdy, Stephanie (Taylor) Brashear, Jessica (Ezequiel) Alvarez, James (Sabine) Ellis, Carlie (Bryan) Lee, Nathan (Melissa) Walters, Brandon (Alex) Walters, Eli Walters, Ellie Walters, Hannah (Clay) Garrett, Jacob Granger; great-grandchildren Vaughn McClimans, Mary, Charlotte and John Brashear, June and Jovi Alvarez, Mattie, Lia and Lilly Ellis, Toby Walters, Elizabeth, Ben and John Walters, Elliot Walters; Caroline and Alice Garrett; three nephews Marty (Evelyn), Dan (Kim) and Neil (Kelley) Yockey and niece Vicki (Carl) Miller, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was a member of the Sardinia United Methodist Church, the George A. Lambert American Legion- Sardinia Post 755 and a founding member of the Sardinia Historical Society.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Sardinia United Methodist Church, 105 S. Main St. Sardinia, at 2:00 PM with Pastors Jim Schroeder and Greg Inboden officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, where the George A. Lambert American Legion- Sardinia Post 755 and the Carey Bavis American Legion- Georgetown Post 180 will accord full military honors.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Sardinia United Methodist Church from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Jimmy Ellis’ name may be made to the Sardinia United Methodist Church, PO Box 325, Sardinia, OH 45171 or Sardinia Historical Society, 7557 Tri-County Hwy., Sardinia, OH 45171.