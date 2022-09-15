ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, OH

Earl Ray Kern, 84

Brown County Press
Brown County Press
 5 days ago

Earl Ray Kern, a resident of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Tom’s Creek, Virginia to the late Nanny and Charles Kern.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Chris Kern, and his son, Jimmy Ray Kern. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Palmer (Steve), and son, Dave Kern. Earl was the devoted grandfather of Jeremy, Jason, Justin, Josh, Jake, Anthony, Ryan, and Nicole and great-grandfather of Journey, Jayven, Jayce, Olivia, Ethan, Zoe, Jessica, Jazelyn, and Ava. He was the dear brother of Jeannie, Elsie, Brenda, and the late Harold.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Tate Township Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia serving the family. www.ecnurre.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Amelia, OH
Georgetown, OH
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Bethel, OH
City
Georgetown, OH
City
Ava, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Ray
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeremy Jason#Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Brown County Press

Brown County Press

538
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Brown County Press

 https://www.browncountypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy